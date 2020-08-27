Great News: Cake Life Bake Shop Hopes To Re Open in the Future
@cakelifebakeshop was incredibly understanding and apologized for the confusion. That was very nice for a mistake I made. It’s a lesson learned. A lot of times I do usually give these unconfirmed stories to other people, reporters, outlets, but I thought with all those elements in place they were closed for good. I’m glad I was wrong, and excited for their future and for our sweet tooth.
In the 13 years I’ve been writing PhillyChitChat the only other story I got wrong was saying Wegman’s was going to Broad & Washington. They didn’t and I donated $500 to a school when I lost the bet over that prediction. I’ll be giving Cake Life Bake Shop an ad when they re open, a $500 value. Thankfully they really are closed right now….