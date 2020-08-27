This & That: Cake Life Bake Shop Closed for Now, Engagement & Marriages. PhillyWood News

Providing a professional, comprehensive program of social and emotional support to adults and children affected by cancer.
Build Jake’s Place – Creating Inclusive Play Experiences
Jake’s Place is a nationally ranked, award-winning, all-inclusive playground located in Cherry Hill & Delran, NJ. Join our Miracle League @ccnjml Build Jakes Place
Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation
The Sandy Sprint is hosted by the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation in an effort to spread the word about our mission and raise funds to advance research. All funds raised will support Ovarian Cancer Research.
Project HOME | None of us are home until all of us are home®
Project HOME is a Philadelphia non-profit organization empowering individuals to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.
Children’s Crisis Treatment Center
Children's Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) passionately serves the emotional needs of children and families at risk beginning in early childhood.
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
In other Phillywood news, Kate Winslet, who was in the middle of filming the HBO TV Series “Mare of Easttown” in the Philly area this past winter, has revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that starring in Contagion gave her a jump on preparing for Covid-19, leading to her wearing face masks months before the rest of the US. She states in the interview she plans to return to Pennsylvania to finish the final 21 days of filming in September. The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny and David Denman. (source)
This past weekend Flyers TV and In-Arena Host Andrea Helfrich (when I met her a decade ago, she was Miss Philadelphia) had plenty to celebrate as the Flyers won their first Stanley Cup Playoff series since 2012 and her boyfriend, Antonio Presta, proposed at the Four Seasons in Center City. The couple shared their special moment on Saturday overlooking the city of Philadelphia and was accompanied by their beloved mini Australian Shepard, Benji.
Helfrich, a Richboro native and graduate of Council Rock South High School and West Chester University said, “He got me good! A proposal perfectly sandwiched in between playoff rounds, I don’t know how he did it but it was an absolute surprise!” Presta, who is Managing Partner of Craft Manayunk, is an Abington native. Helfrich said “I’m so grateful to my fiancé, family and friends who made this a day I will never forget. (Thanks to the Flyers for providing this information. The photos were taken by Philip Gabriel Photography)
Tomorrow I’ll be writing about Midtown Village, and how the business’ have come together to create a wonderful community. A new business is just about to open, and sadly a couple have closed. In the meantime, have a great day, be kind to one another and I’ll see you on Social Media. xo HughE
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all
Steppingstone Scholars Philadelphia
Steppingstone Scholars, working with families and school partners, provides rigorous educational programming and support for talented underserved students in the Philadelphia Region to achieve academic success, opportunity, and a college degree.
The National Disease Research Interchange (NDRI)
The National Disease Research Interchange (NDRI) is a Philadelphia based nonprofit organization with a 40-year mission to procure and distribute human biospecimens to support biomedical research worldwide.
Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show – Nov 2020
The 44th annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show is organized and coordinated by Show Chair Robin Blumenfeld Switzenbaum and Show Manager Nancy O’Meara.