Midtown Village Update 8/28 2020

August 28, 2020 by HughE Dillon

In another series of Hughe Around Town I’m updating you on the progress of Midtown Village. It looks great. Lots of places re-opening, a new business, and two places saying good bye to the neighborhood.

For the third week Midtown Village / Gayborhood will be dining outside with many of the streets closed. It’ll be the 2nd time for McGillin’s Old Ale House to participate, after a sold out weekend. Make sure you make reservations at the eatery of your desire before heading there, so that everyone can socially distance safely.

I wrote about it on my blog earlier this month in greater detail.

One restaurant/bar you won’t be hanging out at in the future is Tiki Bar. It is permanently closed. I had been watching it for a few weeks and even saw them cart the Tiki’s off about 2 weeks ago. It was a cool spot, but like the ones before it, and the spot before that, it just never took off. I don’t know why, I love the corner location especially their roof patio.

Midtown Village

Rittenhouse Row Bella Turka has officially given their notice, but don’t fret as I mentioned in a post last week they have opened another store at 17th and Sansom in Rittenhouse Row.





Good News: Opening between the former Bella Turka and the re opened Duross & Langel is Morton Contemporary Art Gallery at 115 S 13th St in the old Paper on Pine location. It opens on 9/1/20. The owner Debbie Morton is no stranger to Midtown Village as she used to operate another gallery nearby. I stopped by earlier this week, and really enjoyed all she had to offer. She has many local artists as well whom we all enjoy. Check out their website to see her art, as well as the store to welcome her back to the neighborhood.

Speaking of Paper on Pine, they love being in Midtown Village as well and moved just around the corner to 1310 Sansom Street. The store looks great and is stocked with all the items we love about Paper on Pine.

It’s right across from TIME, which I’m excited to see is now re opened. Great to see our City, especially Midtown Village bouncing back. Have a great weekend. See you on Social where I multiple times a day of things I see, for you to do or birds and flowers I come across. This weekend I’m in Cape May, then next weekend I’ll be going to Lancaster, for more than just my normal day trip. Have a safe weekend, be kind, and thank you so much for stopping by. xo HughE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

