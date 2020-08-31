Paws for Suicide Prevention Kicks off Today
Paws for Prevention Campaign
The for Suicide Prevention’s Paws for Prevention team raises funds and
awareness for support to survivors of suicide – as well as education, advocacy and research.
Paws for Prevention supports the Greater Philadelphia Out of the Darkness Experience happening across the region on October 4th INFO HERE
Between 8/31 – 9/10/2020, donate $10 to AFSP
AFSP will then email you to get your home address and size of the bandana needed for your dog.
Once you get your bandana, you can snap a pic or a video of you and your pup and post to social media using one of our hashtags:
PhillyFightsSuicide
OutoftheDarkness
TogetherToFightSuicide
Phillypawsforprevention
Your pictures and short videos will be used in our montage that will air on October 4th for our annual Out of the Darkness Experience.