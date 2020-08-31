Paws for Suicide Prevention Kicks off Today

August 31, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Paws for Prevention Campaign

The for Suicide Prevention’s Paws for Prevention team raises funds and

awareness for support to survivors of suicide – as well as education, advocacy and research.

Paws for Prevention supports the Greater Philadelphia Out of the Darkness Experience happening across the region on October 4th INFO HERE

Between 8/31 – 9/10/2020, donate $10 to AFSP

AFSP will then email you to get your home address and size of the bandana needed for your dog.

Once you get your bandana, you can snap a pic or a video of you and your pup and post to social media using one of our hashtags:

PhillyFightsSuicide

OutoftheDarkness

TogetherToFightSuicide

Phillypawsforprevention

Your pictures and short videos will be used in our montage that will air on October 4th for our annual Out of the Darkness Experience.

