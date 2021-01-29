Philly Valentine’s Special Events and Experiences

January 29, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day. Aversa PR has over 50 client events, experiences, classes, activities, dinners and much more – nearly triple last year. This is an exciting start to the year as all of our small businesses and restaurants look to better days ahead!



SLEEPING BEAUTY FAMILY BRUNCH FOR YOUR LITTLE LOVES

Valentine’s Day Family Brunch with Sleeping Beauty

Saturday, February 13, 2021, 11:00am and 1:00pm seating’s

Germantown Garden Grille – The Igloos

1029 Germantown Avenue, 19123

Tickets $5 for outdoor seating, $15 for Igloo seating, Food and drink separate

Get ready to experience Disney’s Sleeping Beauty at this one-of-a-kind dining experience, perfect for kids of all ages. This is the perfect event to celebrate all the loves of your life – including your cherished little ones! This socially distanced magical dining experience includes 90 minutes in a private heated igloo or a completely covered outdoor table for you and your immediate family members. Get ready to enjoy photo opportunities, songs from the princess, and a grand entrance worthy of your own Prince or Princess. Each reservation comes with a private visit from the princess, a souvenir, and princess-themed activity sheets. Tickets are $15/pp for Igloo seating and $5/pp for outdoor seating without the Igloo. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go. A portion of each ticket will go to charity and provide a free princess appearance for children in need through the Salvation Army.







“’Marty, whatever happens, don’t ever go to 2020” is a Hazy Pale Ale 5.5% ABV brewed with barley and wheat and dry-hopped with Citra and Simcoe. This new beer is here to remind you that you made it through 2020 and you should never go back. Ever!

Back to the Future Theme Night and Beer Release

The power of love is a curious thing. Make a one man weep, make another man sing. Change a hawk to a little white dove. More than a feeling, that’s the power of love. Evil Genius Beer Company time travels with a special Back to the Future theme night and special beer release for “Marty, whatever happens, don’t ever go to 2020.” Four Humors Distilling will present a Cafe 80’s Speakeasy-themed vending area that would make a modern-day Marty McFly and Jennifer Jane Parker proud. Kick back (to the future) in the Evil Genius Beer Garden with food truck specials, drink specials and futuristic fun. Plus be on the lookout for staff dressed ready to impress plus nostalgic decorations and surprises. Live music will be provided by Tom Curtis from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. – Dress in your best 80s gear – enter to win a prize. Reservations aren’t required but are highly suggested. Wear your mask, plan to social distance, and get ready to step back in time.

Details:

Back to the Future Theme Night and Beer Release

Saturday, February 13, 2021, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA

No charge, food/drink pay as you go.

East Passyunk Opera Project (ePOP) teams up with Pistola’s del Sur, Sancho Pistola’s and Jose Pistola’s for Love Notes

a special three course dinner and virtual concert taking place over Valentine’s Day Weekend. The dinner and concert, presented by RE/MAX One Realty – The Capri Dessecker Team, will feature performances by Philadelphia-based opera singers Ashley Marie Robillard, soprano, and Joshua Blue, tenor. The real-life couple will perform safely from their home in South Philly. The duo will be accompanied by pianist Aurelien Eulert. In addition, several prominent opera singers will make guest appearances throughout the concert: Anthony Roth Costanzo, Sandra Piques Eddy, Joélle Harvey and her husband Alex Fletcher, Zachary James, and Will Liverman, all of whom have sung leading roles at The Metropolitan Opera and a host of other distinguished opera and concert venues throughout the world. Opera never tasted so delicious as Pistola’s Executive Chef Adan Trinidad created a special three-course dinner to pair with the concert. Love Notes runs Friday, February 12th through Sunday, February 14th. Food is available for pick-up or delivery. The virtual concert premieres on Friday night at 7:30pm and the link is live for ticket holders all weekend long. Tickets are $75 which includes three-course dinner for two and performance, or $95 for the three-course dinner for two, drink pairing for two and performance. Tickets are on sale now at www.pistolaslife.com.

VALENTINE’S LUXURY HOTEL AND DINNER PACKAGE

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, part of AccorHotels, invites you to experience a private luxury dinner for two in the comfort and elegance of your own hotel room. Sofitel is offering a special experience with an overnight luxury stay, gourmet dinner for two, breakfast for two the following morning, plus 20% discount on valet for Valentine’s Day. Your private romantic feast will include three courses as follows:

COURSE 1

Warm cauliflower and Brussel Sprout Salad, Arugula, Caraway Tuile, Butternut Vinaigrette

OR New Zealand Lamb, Garlic custard, Jus

OR Snow Crab & Truffle Bisque, Crostini

OR Crispy Oysters, Sweet and Sour Cucumbers, Sevruga Remoulade

COURSE 2

Pan Roasted Halibut, Lobster Strudel, Lobster Veloute, Green Apple and Fennel Gremolata

OR Filet Mignon, Oxtail, Winter Roots, Smoked Honey-Leek Jam

OR Rutabaga 4 Ways, Roasted, Pickled, Crispy, Puree

OR Chicken Breast, Gnocchi, Lardon, Maitake, Bordelaise

COURSE 3

Chocolate Tasting Plate for Two

Luxury King Room is $390.00 inclusive or Luxury One Bedroom Suite for $475.00 inclusive – both include dinner for two and breakfast for two. All tax and fees are included. Sofitel Philadelphia is located in the heart of Center City and Rittenhouse, at 120 S. 17th Street. For information and ordering, visit sofitel-philadelphia.com or call 215-569-8300.



Details:

Valentine’s Overnight Package

Saturday, February 13 to Sunday, February 14, 2021

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S 17th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

PRIVATE DINNER IN WINE CELLAR FOR TWO

Tuscan Wine Cellar Exclusive Experience

Caffe Aldo Lamberti

2011 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ, 08002

(856) 663-1747

Open all weekend regular hours for Valentine’s dining with specials

Looking for something special and unique this Valentine’s Weekend? For the first time ever, Caffe Aldo Lamberti is opening up their Tuscan Wine Cellar for an exclusive Valentine’s dinner and wine experience for two. The entire wine cellar, normally reserved for group events, can now be yours for you and your sweetheart to enjoy exclusively and privately complete with candlelight and rose petals. Enjoy the finest wines, signature seafood and pastas, Valentine’s specials and decadent desserts – all while the staff cater to your every need.



Special Selections for the Tuscan Wine Cellar Experience include the following Valentine’s Weekend Specials – including Lamberti Signature Crabcake, Grilled Baby Spanish Octopus, Tuna Tartare, Capellini Positano, Veal Chop Parmigiana, 8 oz Filet Mignon, Grilled Rack of Lamb, Pan Seared Scallops and House Made Lobster Ravioli, Salmon Imperial, Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass and more. All specials above are also available in the main dining room and to go.



This special wine cellar experience has a 2.5 hour maximum time per reservation. A very select number of reservations are available for Valentine’s Weekend – as only one party is allowed in the wine cellar at a time. If you would like to enjoy Valentine’s Day with your family or another couple, additional chairs can be added (per state/local guidelines). This exclusive experience can be booked with a room fee of $200, plus food and drink. Call 856-663-1747 to reserve today.



For those not indoor dining, enjoy the Caffe Aldo Lamberti Sweetheart Package for Two to Go for $125 per couple, including: Choice of Caesar or House Salad; Choice of Winter Caprese or Colossal Shrimp Cocktail; Choice of Chicken Lucia or Catch of the Day Barcelona; Choice of Tiramisu or White Chocolate Chip Cake; and Choice of Featured Red, White or Proscecco. Take-out and to-go only. $125 plus tax and gratuity. No substitutions. Available Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14, 2021. Please pre-order by Saturday, February 13, 2021. Sweetheart special not available for third party delivery.

OLD CITY CANDLELIGHT DINNER EXPERIENCE

Details:

Positano Coast

212 Walnut St {2nd floor}, Philadelphia

215.238.0499







Positano Coast in Old City has three special ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day/Weekend this year – including a special exclusive weekend-long candlelight event. Let the Lamberti family set the scene as they present a special dinner by candlelight for the entire weekend – where the lights will be turned off in multiple spaces and dining rooms throughout the spacious Old City staple. Let them set the mood and vibe as you enjoy a night with your date – while enjoying the warm glow of the candles throughout with your wine, cocktails, dinner and dessert. Valentine’s Weekend candlelight dine-in specials will include: (sampling below of highlights)

Last, for those looking to take-out and enjoy Valentine’s at home, Positano Coast will debut a special Sweetheart menu for Two – including Crab Tacos for two; Rigatoni for two; choice of Pork Chop Parmigiana or Grilled Salmon; Chocolate Delights for two; and a Bottle of Prosecco. Take-out and to-go only. $125 plus tax and gratuity. No substitutions. Available Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14, 2021. Please pre-order by Saturday, February 13, 2021. Sweetheart special not available for third party delivery.

Fire and Ice Valentine’s Food and Drink Experience

Concourse Dance Bar

Friday, February 12 to Saturday, February 13, 2021, 5:00pm to 9:30pm

1635, Back Entrance, Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(267) 534-4128

The only thing colder than our ice-room is your ex’s heart. Enjoy a night of fun, safe, social distance entertainment with the best dance music in Philly as the background tunes! The only ice-room in Philly will offer a unique location for your next Instagram post. For a Valentine’s twist, the light room will offer a light show that to go with some of your favorite single anthems! Leave those boring nights sitting at home in 2020. Concourse Ice Bar’s Valentine’s Weekend experience is only $32.50 (plus tax and tip) per person. The cost includes entry, three drinks (including an amazing specialty cocktail menu), and three small plate pairings (pretzel bites, mini-cheesesteaks, and TastyKakes).

VALENTINE’S BOXING FOR TWO

You’re a knockout! Bring your partner for a Valentine’s Day you won’t want to forget. After a year staying at home and eating take-out, enjoy something truly different and out of the box. Get out, get active and head to this Northern Liberties black-owned fitness center for a special class for $125.00 a pair with five class times to pick from from 9:00am to 1:00pm – only 20 slots are available to make this special and give each couple special attention. Email hello@maleekjacksonfitness.com to sign-up and for inquiries.

COOKING CLASSES AND DEMOS FOR TWO

Hudson Table

1001 N 2nd St Unit 01, Philadelphia, PA 19123

(215) 982-2580

https://hudsontable.com/ (search under meal kits, and cooking classes)

Cooking Class for Two – Dumplings (hands-on)

Thursday, February 11, 2021, 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Delve into dumplings with Chef Benjamin Flesch! We’ll work through making doughs and fillings, and practice the techniques of wrapping various dumpling styles. You’ll stuff then boil, steam or fry your pillowy pockets and serve them alongside a host of dipping sauces. The hardest part will be waiting to let them cool just enough before digging in! Includes: Shrimp Shao Mai, Crispy Crab Wonton, Pork and Chive Dumplings, Black Pepper Beef Dumplings. Either bring another couple for four or cook with one other couple but then dine separate per couple. $190-$360.

Couples Night Out: Steak Frites (hands-on)

Saturday, February 13, 2021, 6:30pm to 9:30pm

Featured Chef:Benjamin Flesch

A classic French bistro affair. You’ll cover the classics in this balanced meal while practicing a range of techniques. Bon Vivant! Classes will be reduced capacity with all tables being 6′ apart. All guests will be required to wear masks until ready for dining. If the weather permits, we will have tables outside for that portion of the evening. We are offering two options – buying 2 seats to join another party of 2 where you will cook together but dine separately with separate platters or option 2 which is buying out the entire table for up to 4 people. Please select your preference from the dropdown. Due to the current public health environment and COVID-19, mask wearing throughout the class will be strictly enforced. $200-360.

Valentine’s Day Four Course Plated Dinner

Sunday, February 14, 2021

Featured Chef:Benjamin Flesch

Join us for a night to remember in our open kitchen as Chef Flesch completes each dish for everyone to watch. All tables will be socially distant in our well ventilated kitchen space. Seating times will be limited to 1:45 to allow for our 2 seating times. There will also be limited counter seating available for an upcharge. Please reach out in advance for any dietary restrictions. **Price is per couple** Please note all guests will be temp checked upon entry. Any guests registering above 100.1 will be turned away. We ask that all guests follow mask guidelines when not seated at their tables by wearing their mask when standing for any reason. $230-240.

CHOCOLATE AND BEER EVENT





Chocolate & Beer: A Valentine’s Event

Friday, February 12th, 2021 from 7:00 – 8:30pm, via Zoom

Arch Street Meeting House

320 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106



Looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and Meet Quaker History? Join Arch Street Meeting House for an extraordinary craft beer and Cadbury chocolate tasting on Friday, February 12th at 7pm!

Designed for two, enjoy a relaxing evening for you and your sweetheart as ASMH staff and volunteers create an amazing, personalized experience by hand-delivering your valentine’s treats the day before the event. Tickets include a variety of craft beer from Conshohocken Brewing Company, Duclaw Brewing Company, and Breckinridge Brewing Company, as well as candies from the delicious and Quaker-founded, Cadbury Chocolates. For an added bonus, VIP ticket holders will also receive additional chocolates from Shane Confectionery, America’s Oldest Continuously Operating Confectionary shop that’s located right here in historic Philadelphia! With this thoughtful gift, you and your loved one will be ready to go for a 30-minute hosted tasting, prior to a 45-minute presentation from Dr. Katherine Turner. $50 general admission, $60 VIP admission, priced for two people.

Please Note: This product contains alcohol and must be of the age of 21 or older to purchase a ticket. This product cannot be sold to anyone under the age of 21.

*Prior to purchasing a ticket please be aware that we are only able to deliver within the Philadelphia Metro area, including Philadelphia County, Lower Bucks, Montco, and Upper Delaware County. If you are outside of this delivery radius and interested in this event, you may arrange a pickup from Arch Street Meeting House.

*To ensure everyone’s health and safety, all Arch Street Meeting House staff and volunteers will be following strict health guidelines by wearing masks, gloves, and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet.

