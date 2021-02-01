Mail Bag: What’s In My Email Box

February 1, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Snow Sunday was fun, they say more is on the way. Check out some shots I took around town yesterday on CBSPhilly

I get a lot of email, some of which I blast out on social media, if it’s an event I might attend, but often it goes to the email graveyard. Since there’s a drought on events for me to shoot, but a thirst for knowledge, I will start posting fun, interesting emails I receive every couple days.

Seriously what is more fun than ice skating while it’s snow. The Blue Cross River Rink is open. Also available at the rink are fire pits, a game room and food. It really is a great spot to spend time with friends and family, safely.

This is not my college campus lounge wear. I guess since so many of us are working from home, Loungewear has up its game into a dressy style… I got this email from CommonWealthProper.

CMMP Loungewear: Loungewear is defined as casual clothes suitable for relaxing and laying around at home. Pajamas and sweat pants are an example of lounge wear. noun.

I love their new logo!!

RT @KimmelCenter celebrates #BlackHistoryMonth w/FREE performances, education activities showcasing Harlem Renaissance & jazz in Philly, famed performers @GeraldVeasley and @Carol_Riddick, @HHFundamentals, and more – alongside Resident Company @OperaPhila –

Kimmel has a Spotify Play List.

Local author Joann Pierdomenico Co-Founder of Keep Music Alive, publishes 2nd book “88 MORE Ways Music Can Change Your Life Paperback” – December 30, 2020 – 80% of the proceeds to music education & other music service organizations AMAZON

Check back tomorrow, Tuesday, to see what’s happening in the area To Do, get it Tuesday!! OK stay safe out there.

