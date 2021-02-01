Mail Bag: What’s In My Email Box

I get a lot of email, some of which I blast out on social media, if it’s an event I might attend, but often it goes to the email graveyard. Since there’s a drought on events for me to shoot, but a thirst for knowledge, I will start posting fun, interesting emails I receive every couple days.
RT @KimmelCenter celebrates #BlackHistoryMonth w/FREE performances, education activities showcasing Harlem Renaissance & jazz in Philly, famed performers @GeraldVeasley and @Carol_Riddick, @HHFundamentals, and more – alongside Resident Company @OperaPhila – Kimmel has a Spotify Play List.
Check back tomorrow, Tuesday, to see what’s happening in the area To Do, get it Tuesday!! OK stay safe out there.
HughE Dillon, Hired Publicity Photographer for media placements – During Covid19 Pause I am showcasing Charities on blog Pro Bono
Chestnut Hill is Open
Teal Butterfly Ovarian Cancer Awareness
Teal Butterfly is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness about the early signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer by educating the public through community events and social media campaigns
Cancer Support Community Philadelphia
Providing a professional, comprehensive program of social and emotional support to adults and children affected by cancer.
Pennsylvania SPCA
Animal protection organization in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Career Wardrobe – Donate & shop
Using clothing to inspire change - donate & shop in Philly, DelCo & Bucks. Open to all