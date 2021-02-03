Heart Shaped Pizza and more Valentine’s Treats – Self Love Starter Kit

February 3, 2021 by HughE Dillon

SliCE (Delivery, pick-up)

Citywide Delivery for Hearts: 215-463-0868

Fishtown, 431 East Girard Ave., Philadelphia, 215-425-1555

Italian Market, 1180 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, 215-463-0868

Washington Twp., 137 Egg Harbor Rd., New Jersey, 856-302-5099

Heart Shaped Pizzagrams! Plus One Valentine Will Win a Gold Dipped Rose with Pie!

This Valentine’s Day, love is in the pizza! Say “be mine” with a specially delivered heart-shaped pizza-gram from SliCE. Customize your pie with his/her favorite toppings or select one of SliCE’s signature pie combinations. As a bonus, SliCE will surprise one lucky pizza-gram delivery recipient with a 24k gold dipped rose from Steven Singer Jewelers. The winner will be drawn at random based on delivery orders on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Heart-shaped pies are the same price as a traditional pies and are available at all SliCE locations – including the Fishtown organic location. Heart-shaped pies are also available for dine-in and take-out, but the jewelry contest is valid on delivery only.

For more information about SliCE or to place an order, call the location directly, visit www.slicepa.com, follow @slicepa on Twitter and like “SliCE” on Facebook.

The Olde Bar (Dine-in for food, dine-in or pick-up for drink specials)

125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-253-3777

Price: $65 per person

Fall head over heels this Valentine’s Weekend/Day with Garces and The Olde Bar! Enjoy private intimate dining in the library nooks at The Olde Bar, located in the heart of Old City Philadelphia. This special three-course fixed price dinner includes your favorites, like filet, shrimp, bass, oysters, and of course dessert. Available Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14, 2021.A la carte menus also available Friday and Saturday.

Garces Trading Company

Breakfast in Bed Take-Out/ Heat and Serve Package

Pick-up at The Olde bar – 125 Walnut

Price: $45/person; min. order is 2 people

Available: Saturday/Sunday 2/13 & 2/14

This package requires 3 days notice.

This Valentine’s Day weekend, plan on a lazy morning and enjoy breakfast in bed to start this romantic day. Includes: Deviled Eggs, Quiche Lorraine, Breakfast Burritos, Biscuits & Sausage, Gravy, French Toast with Blueberries & Maple, Sliced Fruit, Garden Salad, Bacon and Merguez Sausage. Pick-up from GTC at The Olde Bar at 125 Walnut Street.

Garces Trading Company

Valentine’s 3-Course Dinner for Two/ Heat and Serve Package

Pick-up at The Olde bar – 125 Walnut

Price: $70 per person

Available: Friday-Sunday 2/12-14th

Order by: Tuesday, 2/9

Love is in the air! Celebrate your loved one with a classic, 3-course chef’s tasting menu inspired by the original Garces Trading Company. Includes: First Course: Winter Squash and Chicken Liver Tart, Pomegranate Gelee; Hudson Valley Camembert ,Saffron and Cardamon Syrup Poached Pear, Chestnut Crumble; and Paris Tartine, Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraiche, Caviar. Second Course: Poached Halibut, Melted Leeks, Kale Salsa Verde, Artichoke; Grilled Beef Tenderloin ,Celeriac, Oyster Mushroom, Glazed Shallot, Kalamata Olive, Bordelaise; and Chickpea Panisse, Blood Orange, Lentils, Harissa Mustard, Orange Vinaigrette. Third Course: Milk Chocolate Corazon, Marcona Almond, Earl Grey Panna Cotta, Pistachio





Germantown Garden Grill and Germantown Garden (The Igloos) (Dine-in)

1029 Germantown Avenue, 19123



Igloo Seating, Outdoor Seating, Indoor Seating

Brunch and Dinner

Philadelphia’s hidden garden restaurant and Philadelphia’s open-air poolside steakhouse host Valentine’s Day dinner and brunch all weekend long in Northern Liberties. Private heated covered igloo and other covered dining is available first come, first serve. Reservations suggested. Enjoy dinner under the starry skies with the following:

Saturday, February 13, 2021 – Valentine’s Four Course Dinner $75 per person with appetizer, entree, dessert, bottomless wine or champagne. Select from House or Caesar Salad; Calamari, Wings, or Buffalo Cauliflower; Surf and Turf ($15 add-on) with hand cut 12 oz. New York Strip, Crab Cake, Garlic Mashed, Grilled Asparagus, Teriyaki Salmon, Cajun Shrimp penne or Vegetable Lasagna; Rainbow Cake, Oreo Cheesecake, Skillet Sundae or Chocolate Cake.

Sunday, February 14, 2021 – Valentine’s Day Brunch for 90 minutes with bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys plus brunch specials.

Sunday, February 14, 2021 – Valentine’s Dinner $75 per person with appetizer, entree, dessert, bottomless wine or champagne. Select from House or Caesar Salad; Calamari, Wings, or Buffalo Cauliflower; Surf and Turf ($15 add-on) with hand cut 12 oz. New York Strip, Crab Cake, Garlic Mashed, Grilled Asparagus, Teriyaki Salmon, Cajun Shrimp penne or Vegetable Lasagna; Rainbow Cake, Oreo Cheesecake, Skillet Sundae or Chocolate Cake.

Wine Dive (Dine-in, outdoor dining, cocktails to go)

1506 South Street

267-900-9463

This Valentine’s Day Wine Dive is celebrating the month of love with some brand new cocktails. Featured here “I’m My Own Valentine” – a delightful Rosé spritzer, “Circle Yes, No, or Maybe” – a chocolatey truffle shot, and “Safe Word” – a killer Bourbon cocktail. Be sure to try all of these and more at WineDive! Wine Dive is also excited to showcase Galentine’s Day featuring women winemakers, Rotating live music on weekends, and some cutesy to-go gifts for you, your friends, or your special someone. Look out for our favorite “Self Love Starter Kit” a wine centric idea of a relaxing night in!

Juno (Dine-in, outdoor dining, covered/heated) (greenhouse dining!)

1033 Spring Garden Street

267-639-2892

Enjoy the new greenhouses at Juno for two for Valentine’s Weekend – limited reservations, call today. Plus, Juno celebrates Valentine’s Weekend with brunch specials including Chocolate Chip Pancakes with powdered sugar, whipped cream, strawberries and bananas; Tres Leches Cake all day to share, glasses of champagne for $8 on special, and build your own mimosa to share for $35 for a bottle of sparkling wine with choice of two juices.

Punk Burger (Dine-in, indoor limited seating, outdoor dining, take-out, limited delivery)

1823 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

(215) 468-PUNK (7865)

No reservations required – no fuss, no complicated plans! Marlo and Jason Dilks know how busy things get with all those kids and running all those restaurants – and they know that sometimes something delicious and casual is what’s in order! For the burger lovers, enjoy two burgers (any specialty burger or BYO with 3 toppings), plus two sides (fries or onion rings) and two shakes (any variety) for only $35. Make it a family night with all of the above and 2 slider kids’ meals and 2 shakes for only $55.

Rosy’s Taco Bar (Dine-in, delivery, take-out, indoor dining, outdoor dining)

2220 Walnut St,

Philadelphia, PA 19103

267-858-4561

Reservations: https://rosystacobar.com/reserve

Rosy’s Taco Bar celebrates Valentine’s Weekend with menu specials for Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14

Rejon Rose (Cocktail) Rejon Blanco, Rose, Pomegranate, Lemon juice and club soda to top it off. Rose petal garnish.$13

Salmon Picante – Blackened Salmon with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. $19

Hornear Mejillones – Mussels, white wine, butter, cilantro, tomato, chorizo, jalapeno, lime all served with a side of grilled bread. $16

Pudin De Pan Con Fresa – Bread, Chocolate, milk, egg, strawberries served with vanilla ice cream on top. $7

Stove and Tap Lansdale (Dine-in, indoor dining, outdoor dining)

215-393-8277

329 W. Main Street, Lansdale

Available Saturday 2/13 and Sunday 2/14, Limited Ala Carte Menu will also be available

Price : $60 per person

Apps

Spicy Tuna – Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Sriracha, Everything spiced Lavash, Scallions, Sesame

Beet and Berry Salad – Strawberries, Balsamic, Frisee, Watercress, Red Onion, Tangerines, Feta

Entrees

10oz Boneless Ribeye – Herb Roasted Potatoes, Garlic Roasted Caulini and Maitre D’Hotel Butter

Crab Cakes – Buttermilk Tartare, Grilled Asparagus,, Root Veg Puree

Lobster Pomodoro – San Marzano Tomatoes, Spaghetti, Basil







Al Pastor (in Exton)

560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341

https://www.eatalpastor.com/

(484) 341-8886

Reservations encouraged on OpenTable. Available all day 12pm-8pm.

Valentine’s Day Menu-$30 per person

Complimentary chips & salsa

Complimentary 4oz Cranberry Marg

First Course-option of one

Shrimp Ceviche (shrimp cocktail)- served in Martini glass

Thai Carrot Soup-served in guac bowl

Second Course-option of one

Pork Belly- (large square cut) sweet potato, corn and bean salsa(warm), pineapple salsa, avo crema, chipotle aioli, micro cilantro

Plantain Tostada-Plantains, grilled chicken, chili lime vinaigrette, cilantro crema, sesame seed

Tofrito Stir Fry-Fried tofu, carrots, cauliflower, jalapeno, noodles, soy sauce

Third course-option of one

Tres leche

Churros

Hawthornes Beer Cafe

Pivot Coffee & Wine Shop

(215) 627-3012

738 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

This Valentine’s day Hawthornes will offer Detroit style PIZZA – Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, and Veggie Pizza. Pre-order these savory eats via our website at Hawthornescafe.com or call ahead at 215-627-3012.

If dessert is more your thing Hawthornes whipped together a DIY take home brownie sundae kit for you. May you gift it, or eat it all yourself – do you boo. This kit includes brownie batter in an aluminum cup, a pint of ice cream, and some cutesy heart shaped sprinkles. To order these, call ahead at 215-627-3012 for pick up, order via our website at Hawthornescafe.com for pick up, or through delivery services – DoorDash, or Uber eats.

El Camino

(215) 925-1110

1040 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123



Tacos are for lovers. Enjoy Valentine’s Day at Home or at El Camino. Three courses for $35 per person for take or dine in. Valentine’s Menu



Chips & Salsa

Salad

Greens, Pepitas, House-Made Queso Fresco, Radishes, Grilled Corn,

Roasted Peppers, Grape Tomatoes Lime Vinaigrette

Chilled Veracruz Seafood Cocktail

Shrimp, Calamari, Crab, Mussels, Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Peppers

Tacos

Accompaniments

Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Rice, Black Beans, Crema, Jack Cheese, Tortillas, Limes

Chose 2

Smoked Dry Aged Ny Strip with Roasted Salsa

Chipotle Honey Glazed Pork Loin

Roasted Wild Mushrooms with Herbs & Queso Fresco

Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake W/ Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Cocktails

Traditional Margarita $24/32oz $36/64oz

Add-Strawberry, Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Raspberry $30/32oz $48/64oz

Rose Sangria- Rose, Strawberries, Melon, Apple $24/32 $36/64

Pink Senoritas- Tito’s Vodka Pink Lemonade $24/36 $36/64oz

Chocolate Martini- Godiva Liquor, Tito’s Vodka, Cream $36/32oz $60/64oz

Sparkling Margarita

$40- 32oz Flavored Margarita & Bottle of Champagne





Liberte Lounge (Dine-in, Upgrade to Dinner in Luxury Hotel Room also available)

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S 17th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/happenings/

(215) 569-8300

Four people max per table

Reservations required

$75 per person plus tax/gratuity

Saturday, February 13, 2021 and Sunday, February 14, 2021, 5:00pm to 9:30pm

This Valentine’s Day escape to Paris at the Sofitel Philadelphia. Indulge in our 3-course menu curated by our classically training executive Chef, Ed Hancock. Our Valentine’s Day menu is available in Liberte Lounge, or if you are spending the night, it is available for in-room dining.

COURSE 1

Warm cauliflower and Brussel Sprout Salad, Arugula, Caraway Tuile, Butternut Vinaigrette

OR New Zealand Lamb, Garlic custard, Jus

OR Snow Crab & Truffle Bisque, Crostini

OR Crispy Oysters, Sweet and Sour Cucumbers, Sevruga Remoulade

COURSE 2

Pan Roasted Halibut, Lobster Strudel, Lobster Veloute, Green Apple and Fennel Gremolata

OR Filet Mignon, Oxtail, Winter Roots, Smoked Honey-Leek Jam

OR Rutabaga 4 Ways, Roasted, Pickled, Crispy, Puree

OR Chicken Breast, Gnocchi, Lardon, Maitake, Bordelaise

COURSE 3

Chocolate Tasting Plate for Two

UPGRADE WITH ROOM – OPTIONAL LUXURY PACKAGE:

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square, part of AccorHotels, invites you to experience a private luxury dinner for two in the comfort and elegance of your own hotel room. Sofitel is offering a special experience with an overnight luxury stay, gourmet dinner for two, breakfast for two the following morning, plus 20% discount on valet for Valentine’s Day. Luxury King Room is $390.00 inclusive or Luxury One Bedroom Suite for $475.00 inclusive – both include dinner for two and breakfast for two. All tax and fees are included. Sofitel Philadelphia is located in the heart of Center City and Rittenhouse, at 120 S. 17th Street.

For information and ordering, visit sofitel-philadelphia.com or call 215-569-8300.

Even more food, event and experience offerings from Positano Coast, Caffe Aldo Lamberti, Hudson Table and others at a post I did last week:

