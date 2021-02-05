Win A Chance to Propose To Your Love in an Unique Way High Above Center City

February 5, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Photos Provided

Valentine’s Day proposal procrastinators who haven’t decided the where-when-and-how can pop the question publicly as part of the Sweetheart Serenade—a free concert of love songs from Arthaus on the Avenue of the Arts. Sweetheart Serenade features a duet of University of the Arts singers performing the songs of Frank Sinatra, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Hency Mancini from a pop-up stage on the 7th floor of the luxury condominium construction site.

Saturday, 2/13 from Noon to 12:30 pm

SE Corner Broad and Spruce Streets

One fiancée-to-be will win the chance to take the mic from the singers and propose to his/her beloved as hundreds of folks cheer from the street. The finale will be dedicated to the happy couple. Flowers, a champagne toast, and photos against stunning skyline views from Philadelphia’s own paparazzo HughE Dillon (ohh that’s me) are part of this perfect proposal. Arthaus Hard hats included of course.

Arthaus

After the concert and proposal, the public is invited to ride the open air construction lift and take in the beautiful views from the building’s top floors. (Tours given on a first-come basis to adults ages 18 or older)

To enter to win, send an email with your name, phone number and your significant other’s first and last name by Thursday 2/11/21 to :

Proposal@arthausphila.com

