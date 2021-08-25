RHD’s Main Line Wine Gala Returns Al Fresco!

August 25, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Get ready for the most festive social event of the year! Resources for Human Development

(RHD) will host the highly anticipated Main Line Wine Gala, following COVID-19 guidelines, on

Thursday, September 30 th at the beautiful Appleford Estate in Villanova, PA.

The Main Line Wine Gala showcases the world’s most exclusive winemakers in an event that

benefits RHD’s innovations in human services. RHD is a national human services organization

that creates effective, quality services in person-centered, trauma-informed programs across the

country.

RHD reached a milestone in 2020 and turned 50 years old! It continues to celebrate 50 years of

delivering the highest quality services to people of all abilities, in a values driven environment

built around the respect for the dignity and worth of the people it supports.

Each year, RHD supports tens of thousands of adults, children, and families in need. The

people served rely on the generosity of supporters who believe that every person should be

treated with dignity and be given the opportunity to develop their fullest potential.

Your support of this year’s Main Line Wine Gala will benefit The Center for Creative Works, La

Casa, and future RHD initiatives that impact the communities they serve. The Center for

Creative Works is a unique art studio focusing on developing creative workplace potential and

cultural identity for people with intellectual disabilities. La Casa provides safe, transitional

housing for at-risk young adults who are experiencing homelessness and mental health

challenges.

Main Line Wine Gala Goes Al Fresco!

Thursday, September 30 th at 6:00 p.m.

Appleford Estate

770 Mt. Boro Road

Villanova, PA 19085

Cost – $400 per person

For More Information & Tickets: https://www.mainlinewinegala.com/tickets-2.

COVID-19 Regulations & Guidance

Resources for Human Development (RHD) will continue to follow all current State of PA and

CDC guidelines to maintain the safety and well-being of our event guests, staff, and volunteers.

Any changes in COVID-19 protocols will be communicated directly to guests.

EVENT CONTACT

Torrina M. Bennett-Michael, RHD Director of Development, 267-279-4295 or

torrina.bennett-michael@rhd.org.

