RHD’s Main Line Wine Gala Returns Al Fresco!
Get ready for the most festive social event of the year! Resources for Human Development
(RHD) will host the highly anticipated Main Line Wine Gala, following COVID-19 guidelines, on
Thursday, September 30 th at the beautiful Appleford Estate in Villanova, PA.
The Main Line Wine Gala showcases the world’s most exclusive winemakers in an event that
benefits RHD’s innovations in human services. RHD is a national human services organization
that creates effective, quality services in person-centered, trauma-informed programs across the
country.
RHD reached a milestone in 2020 and turned 50 years old! It continues to celebrate 50 years of
delivering the highest quality services to people of all abilities, in a values driven environment
built around the respect for the dignity and worth of the people it supports.
Each year, RHD supports tens of thousands of adults, children, and families in need. The
people served rely on the generosity of supporters who believe that every person should be
treated with dignity and be given the opportunity to develop their fullest potential.
Your support of this year’s Main Line Wine Gala will benefit The Center for Creative Works, La
Casa, and future RHD initiatives that impact the communities they serve. The Center for
Creative Works is a unique art studio focusing on developing creative workplace potential and
cultural identity for people with intellectual disabilities. La Casa provides safe, transitional
housing for at-risk young adults who are experiencing homelessness and mental health
challenges.
Main Line Wine Gala Goes Al Fresco!
Thursday, September 30 th at 6:00 p.m.
Appleford Estate
770 Mt. Boro Road
Villanova, PA 19085
Cost – $400 per person
For More Information & Tickets: https://www.mainlinewinegala.com/tickets-2.
COVID-19 Regulations & Guidance
Resources for Human Development (RHD) will continue to follow all current State of PA and
CDC guidelines to maintain the safety and well-being of our event guests, staff, and volunteers.
Any changes in COVID-19 protocols will be communicated directly to guests.
EVENT CONTACT
Torrina M. Bennett-Michael, RHD Director of Development, 267-279-4295 or
torrina.bennett-michael@rhd.org.