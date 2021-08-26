Photos: It All Began with a Scream Book Launch Party
Padraic Maroney
Padraic Maroney’s first book, It All Began with a Scream came out this week. The
book is a behind-the-scenes look at the Scream movie franchise with interviews from the cast
and crew – over 2 dozen spoke with him. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the
franchise, with the original film being released in December 1996.
Tuesday the official launch party was held at the Chandlery by Old City Canning Co.
1533 South Street celebrated Padriac and the book which helped inspire him to become a writer, specifically a movie reviewer which is how I met him 15 years at the Philadelphia Film Festival.
It All Began With A Scream:
Publisher site: It All Began With A Scream
Amazon: It All Began With A Scream