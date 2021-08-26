Photos: It All Began with a Scream Book Launch Party

August 26, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Padraic Maroney

Padraic Maroney’s first book, It All Began with a Scream came out this week. The

book is a behind-the-scenes look at the Scream movie franchise with interviews from the cast

and crew – over 2 dozen spoke with him. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the

franchise, with the original film being released in December 1996.

Tuesday the official launch party was held at the Chandlery by Old City Canning Co.

1533 South Street celebrated Padriac and the book which helped inspire him to become a writer, specifically a movie reviewer which is how I met him 15 years at the Philadelphia Film Festival.





Josh Maroney and Bev Krinik

Nicole Roe and Megan Roe





Dominique Fiorentino and Ian Michael Crumm

Justin Pizzi and Nicole Michalik

It All Began With A Scream:

Publisher site: It All Began With A Scream

Amazon: It All Began With A Scream

