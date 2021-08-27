What’s Everyone Eating During Main Line Today Restaurant Week ?

August 27, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Hope you are enjoying your week wining and dining during Main Line Today Restaurant Week which runs through September 5. Last weekend I ate at Founding Farmers in KOP and it was delicious. Highlights were the Southern Plate with Ribs, Chicken, and potatoes, my friend had the vegan meatloaf which was very good. We tagged our post #MLTRW and today I’m going to feature a few of the folks who have done the same thing. Let’s go take a look.





Thanks Dhruvi Shah for sharing your dining selections they look so good. I’d like to have two of those deserts.

Brussels Sprouts are one of my favorite veggies, and the Spicy Asian Brussels Sprouts at 333 Belrose Bar & Grill left me #mindblown. Made with peanuts, shishito peppers, and a ginger-lime aioli, those flavors come out in every bite!



The other dish I enjoyed was the Pan-Seared Olive Oil Swordfish with warm white bean-olives & spinach, red pepper sauce, tender baby carrots.



Try these dishes and others during Mainline’s Restaurant Week! All participating restaurants are offering a special three-course menu for lunch priced at $24.95 and dinner priced at $36.95.



Thank you @333_belrose for hosting us and a huge thank you to @aversapr team for a lovely evening!



Thanks Josh Moore, Josh Eats Philly for sharing the salmon and pizza from Alessandro’s Wood Fired Italian & Bar, Wayne, Pa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Desmond Malvern (@desmondhotelmalvern) Scroll through to see what they have to offer on the Main Line Today Restaurant Week Menu

Rosalie, is definitely one of my favorite spots on the Main Line. Beautifully decorated, and delicious food. Thanks Mel for tagging #MLTRW and allowing us to feature you on PhillyChitChat.

