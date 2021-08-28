Seen at Citadel Country Spirit USA, Philadelphia’s Country Music Festival
Friday I covered the Citadel Country Spirit USA, Philadelphia’s Country Music Festival in Glenmoore Pa. It was a beautiful day. The grounds at Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show were the perfect spot for a festival, it was spacious and there were plenty of activities to keep one entertained if they wanted to roam around and still hear good country music. It was a beautiful setting. I can’t wait to go again next year, as well as see what other events happen there.
it was great to see people enjoying themselves out and about
Smiles everywhere
There was a lot of food choices, a picnic area, play area and lots of space to watch the show.
There are still tickets left for Saturday with headliner Miranda Lambert and Sunday Chris Young HERE
The show is rain or shine, but a little rain last night didn’t dampen anyone’s spirit and was actually a relief after the hot day of fun, music under the sun. Stay hydrated, there’s plenty of food and drink to be had.