Tobias Harris with Adam Sandler on Set of Rebounds. It’s Always Sunny Films on Location; Geno’s Re Opens

August 29, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Justin Moore, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Geno Vento and Whizzy cut the ribbon at the re opening of Geno’s Steaks at Rivers Casino

Congratulations to my buddy Geno Vento on the reopening of his Geno’s Steaks eatery at Rivers Casino, which had closed during the pandemic.





Guests started lining up early for the reopening as the first 100 folks received a free cheese steak and Geno swag.

Adam Sandler and LeBron James Hustle has hustled back into town to film the remaining scenes which weren’t completed last fall because of Covid19. Thanks to Diego Ramos for sending me two videos of the film set with Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah, who plays his wife. Filming took place on Thursday in South Philly on a very hot basketball court.

Tobias Harris was spotted in this scene, that’s Adam Sandler in the yellow shirt patting him on the back. Head to Reddit for more on the scenes filmed in South Philly.

According to IMDB the Netflik series is still titled Hustle, but sources tell me it might be renamed Rebounds. I kinda like that name better too. The show is about a sports agent looking to re start his career, or rebound back into business, get it. Plus you know it’s a basketball movie.





Friday Hustle/Rebound took over Ray’s Happy Birthday bar for a scene at the iconic South Philly spot. Also Sandler shoot a scene at the basketball court at 9th and Federal. Thanks to all my tipsters for tips, and videos. The 9th Street scene can be scene on my instagram. More chitchat on which sixers are appearing in the movie HERE

Wait It’s Always Sunny hasn’t filmed in Philly for 5 years, but it’s filmed in Ireland twice since it was last here in 2016?

More surprising news Creed III is not filming in Philly, it’s filming in Atlanta. Good news for Michael B Jordan, he’s staring and will be directing the Rocky franchise movie, but Sly doesn’t appear in this sequel, although Tessa Thompson is back as his wife. READ all About it. We’ll miss you buddy. You were fun to photograph. I am away for a week, but keep sending me those tips I really appreciate it, we all appreciate it being in the know. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy follow me on Social Media as I will be sharing my trip there. I will have two more posts this week which I prepared.

