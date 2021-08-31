Cherry Hill Mall Celebrates ‘Back to School’ with spirit day

August 31, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Saturday I stopped by my childhood Mall, the Cherry Hill Mall, for a school spirit rally which also had organizations on hand to assist kids safely back to school as well as programing groups for kids to join like swimming, gymnastics of dancing.

Hosted in partnership with SJ Mom Magazine, the Cherry Hill Mall retailers

will welcome shoppers to celebrate the upcoming school year in a

pandemic-safe environment filled with exciting demonstrations from more

than 30 local vendors, and community fun-for-all.





While shopping for school supplies, back-to-school shoppers are

encouraged to share their school pride for a chance to win gift cards or

other prizes from favorite retailers. Throughout the day, elementary

through college students representing their school spirit with school colors,

wearing team uniforms, sporting a school shirt or hat, or even dressed as

the school mascot will be selected at random for prizes.





From now through Sept. 6, for every $200 spent at Cherry Hill Mall and

across the PREIT portfolio, customers will receive a $25 gift card of their

choice from a list of more than 30 merchants including AMC, Macy’s,

Regal, Sephora, Yard House, Bath & Body Works and more. To

participate, customers must upload pictures of their receipts at

spendandscore.com by Sept. 30. Receipts from multiple transactions

during the promotion dates will be accepted.





Gotta love that shirt The Dogfather

FarmFriendsLLC.com

The Mall as well as participating retailers have partnered with Center for

Family Services throughout the month of August to collect and distribute

backpacks and school supplies for students in need. Donation bins will be

conveniently located in the malls management office for shoppers to place

donated items. Suggested supplies for the drive include:

 Backpacks

 Lunchboxes

 Pens and pencils

 Highlighters

 Colored pencils, crayons, and markers

 Glue sticks

 Folders

 Notebooks

 Loose leaf paper

For more details please visit the official event website here. (I’m sure if you participate they will extend it a few days)

To See More Photos from Saturday event head to CBSPhilly Thanks

