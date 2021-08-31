Cherry Hill Mall Celebrates ‘Back to School’ with spirit day
Saturday I stopped by my childhood Mall, the Cherry Hill Mall, for a school spirit rally which also had organizations on hand to assist kids safely back to school as well as programing groups for kids to join like swimming, gymnastics of dancing.
Hosted in partnership with SJ Mom Magazine, the Cherry Hill Mall retailers
will welcome shoppers to celebrate the upcoming school year in a
pandemic-safe environment filled with exciting demonstrations from more
than 30 local vendors, and community fun-for-all.
While shopping for school supplies, back-to-school shoppers are
encouraged to share their school pride for a chance to win gift cards or
other prizes from favorite retailers. Throughout the day, elementary
through college students representing their school spirit with school colors,
wearing team uniforms, sporting a school shirt or hat, or even dressed as
the school mascot will be selected at random for prizes.
From now through Sept. 6, for every $200 spent at Cherry Hill Mall and
across the PREIT portfolio, customers will receive a $25 gift card of their
choice from a list of more than 30 merchants including AMC, Macy’s,
Regal, Sephora, Yard House, Bath & Body Works and more. To
participate, customers must upload pictures of their receipts at
spendandscore.com by Sept. 30. Receipts from multiple transactions
during the promotion dates will be accepted.
The Mall as well as participating retailers have partnered with Center for
Family Services throughout the month of August to collect and distribute
backpacks and school supplies for students in need. Donation bins will be
conveniently located in the malls management office for shoppers to place
donated items. Suggested supplies for the drive include:
Backpacks
Lunchboxes
Pens and pencils
Highlighters
Colored pencils, crayons, and markers
Glue sticks
Folders
Notebooks
Loose leaf paper
For more details please visit the official event website here. (I’m sure if you participate they will extend it a few days)
To See More Photos from Saturday event head to CBSPhilly Thanks