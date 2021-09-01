Tick Tock #MLTRW Ending Soon

September 1, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Main Line Today Restaurant Week is over in just a few days on Sept 5 , there’s still a chance for you to dine at 40+ spots in Delaware, Montgomery and Chester counties. This week is a wash in the weather and a win in places where you’ve been meaning to go to dine. Check out the list HERE. (PS PCC readers, this is my last post for a week as I am on vacation in the Smoky Mountains and in Charlotte. See you in September, September 7!!)

It was fun to join my fellow foodie Instagram friends on a tour of all many of the delicious restaurants participating in the preview nights including:

* Philly Chit Chat, Hughe Dillon 40,600

https://www.instagram.com/phillychitchat/

* Alex Holley, Fox 29 270,000+

* NBC 10, Miguel Martinez Vale 5,800+

* NBC 10, Aunyea Lachelle 14,000+

* Aversa PR, Kory Aversa 4,700



* Main Line Today, Samantha Geiger Digital Editor 16,500

* Main Line Today, Marie Edwards Associate Publisher

* Toi Time, LaToi Storr14,200



* What’s On Mimi’s Mind, Mimi Wong35,200



* Sip on What, Ellie/ Danielle Alvarez 8,500+



Philly Food Ladies



* Manayunk Made, Kait and Rory 4,800

* Influencer, Dhruvi Shah 7,000

Chef Joe Monnich and Justin Weathers owners of Stove & Tap with Alex Holley, Miguel Martinez Vale and Aunyea Lachelle

Thanks to Stove and Tap Malvern for a delicious meal (we also ate at Avola Kitchen + Bar [a hidden gem] and La Cabra Brewing and I will forever remember that it’s across from the train station parking lot as I passed it a few ties on my way there. Their food was amazing,)



. They have a vegan selections you’d never know they weren’t the real deal.

Congrats to NBC 10, Aunyea Lachelle on her new gig at B101 sharing the 411 on Philly every Friday.

Danielle Alvarez, Sip On This and LaToi Storr, Toi Time

Congrats Nate Weaver on your new position with IHeart Radio :



nateweaverradio Ladies and Gentleman, the news is out! I officially started my new position as the Promotions director and on-air personality for iHeartMedia’s Wilmington and Salisbury Markets 🙌

On the first night we at at Terrain Cafe, Pizzeria Vetri, and Amis Tratoria

Tick, Tock, Tick, Tock what are you waiting for….. Main Line Today Restaurant Week P.S. After doing this partnership with Main Line Today, now I know how to spell Main Line, before this I thought it was spelled Mainline, LOL, as I bet a lot off people might think.

