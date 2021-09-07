Bieber Fever. Sandler Spotted. Wedding Crashers in AC

September 7, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Pandemic or not, this summer flew by. I had a great time. I’m trying to learn to slow down, I took all of August to work on that project. I saw a lot of friends. I cooked at home. I went bird watching. Then Mike and I went to the Smoky Mountains, and stopped by Charlotte to visit family. I enjoyed visiting my mom in Charlotte the last few days. She really enjoys life, at a very nice pace. I love how she will sit on her porch and read a book everyday for several hours. Then have dinner with friends, or family, or alone. Watch TV for a few hours, and then go to bed at a reasonable hour, wake up and walk for a few miles before starting her day. I couldn’t wait to get back to Philly to get out, see my friends and return to the only pace I know, frenetic.

I attempted to not post on Social Media as much, but then Ida happened. I feel an obligation to keep my readers informed. Since I wasn’t in the area I shared so many posts from the news, and drone photographers. It’s amazing how many people do drone videos, and so talented. Thanks to the readers who sent me photos as well. So sad for all the devastation. Readers have asked me how they can help with IDA’s impact. The Schuylkill Banks is looking for volunteers to help with clean up. Plus more info HERE.

Sunday afternoon Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber dined at JG Sky High at the Four Seasons.

Photo of Bieber at Four Seasons credit; Brooke Thompson

Justin in the green hat, ate 2 breakfast burritos and drank coffee. On his way out fan Brooke Thompson said I love your new CD, both Justin and Hailey thanked her. I love the dining area at Four Seasons, I always knew it’d be a great paparazzo spot. I’ve gotten the Pistons there, and in the 2020 someone sent me a Bieber shot while he was dining there.







A few fan photos of Justin Bieber on MIA Festival stage Sunday Night. I was excited to make it back from Charlotte in time to catch the last hour of his show from my friend Phyllis Halpern’s balcony.

Adam Sandler stopped by Pietro’s Radnor for dinner Friday night, and posed with the staff. He was also spotted at Steak 48 on Saturday night, not too far from where the Bieber’s ate, but no one could tell me if they interacted. Thanks to Pietro’s for sending me this photo, which also appeared on Fox 29.

Thanks to my readers, for sending me tips and photos this week including this nugget where a few celebrity performers entertained at Rob & Rayna’s wedding. Thanks to wedding planning All About Events Philly for sending me this fun story, which I was also able to get on Fox 29 this morning. Thanks so much to you all for stopping by today.

