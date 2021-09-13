Fashion Incubator Celebrates 10 Years

September 13, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Often times I wait to see what other media is going to pick up photos from an event I’ve just shot, and then I put them on PhillyChitChat. I’ve done this for years, especially in non pandemic years as PCC is a media outlet, and it does compete with my other outlets. The agreements I have in place with the other outlets where I don’t post in PCC w/in 4 days of their publication, I had planned this to run during my vacation, the last two weeks in August, but I was so busy in August I didn’t publish as much as I wanted to. Let’s check out the photos I got for the 10th Anniversary of The Fashion Incubator held at InLiquid last month.

To celebrate its ten year legacy, the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator hosted ILLUME a 5-week exhibition at InLiquid Gallery (1400 N American St #314, Philadelphia, PA 19122). Guests were invited to join the celebration of the success of the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator in a retrospective journey and shop pieces designed by PFI Alumni and Designer-in-Residence at InLiquid’s exclusive gallery during the month-long celebration.









Over the past 10 years, Elissa Bloom, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator, has had a front row seat to the business challenges and successes of leading designers. She has been with the organization since 2011 and with the board, launched the successful initiative which is now used as an international model for fashion incubation.



“We are thrilled to know that our initiative has had such a positive impact on revitalizing the fashion ecosystem of Philadelphia through educating and empowering women and minority owned fashion entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses,” says Elissa Bloom. “Our fashion entrepreneurs have positively impacted Philadelphia’s apparel, manufacturing, and retail economy. Through job creation and local industry support, PFI has helped them succeed with their go-to market strategies and in creating sustainable businesses.”





About Philadelphia Fashion Incubator

Each year, the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator selects a diverse range of dedicated fashion entrepreneurs, focused on taking their vision to the next level, to participate in their designers-in-residence program. Over the next twelve months, the dynamic workshop-centered program connects the designers with the education, resources, connections, and business strategies necessary to grow their brand. Philadelphia Fashion Incubator taps into their network of production pros, business buffs, marketing mavens, and entrepreneurial experts to guide these talented designers to their goals, step-by-step. Their active alumni community continues to stay connected through programming and events.

To learn more about the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator and their designers, visit their website. For the latest information on the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator and it’s upcoming 5-week gallery installation, follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Media inquiries should email Kate@PhillyPRGirl.com.

SAVE THE DATE: The 21st installment of InLiquid’s Signature Event Art for the Cash Poor returns to the American Street Corridor in Kensington. InLiquid is joining forces with NextFAB and the Clay Studio’s Clayfest for a multi-block artisan fair. The event is slated to span the length of N. American Street from the Crane on Master(1400 Block) to NextFAB’s home on Berks Street (1800 Block). Art for the Cash Poor 2021

On North American Street Saturday, September 18, 2021, from noon – 6 pm

*** ALSO On Saturday, September 18, The Clay Studio welcomes people of all ages for a day of making, music, and muddy fun during the 6th annual Clay Fest, presented by PNC Arts Alive. This year’s celebration of clay and community will take place at The Clay Studio’s soon-to-be new home in South Kensington at 1425 N. American Street. Activities include hands-on clay projects, wheel throwing demos, a group sculpture extravaganza, artist projects, an ice cream social, screen printing totes, and music by Interminable.

