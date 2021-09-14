Out and About in Philly; Sandler Spotted, Urkel is in Hustle… Brides, Babies and sales

September 14, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Official fall is a week away, but you wouldn’t know it with this weeks weather. So get out and enjoy these last few weeks of warm weather, as the Old Farmer’s Almanac says we are in for a cold, snowy winter. I shot this at the Waterworks last week, definitely one of the best spots to catch a sunset in Philly. Bring a blanket, lay on the lawn and enjoy.

I caught up with Jaleel White, aka Urkel from Family Matters who’s in town to film scenes in Adam Sandler’s Netflik movie Hustle this week. He told me he plays an assistant gm to the basketball team. He was here last fall filming as well before it was interrupted by the pandemic and was able to take in the sites of Philadelphia. He loves our robust foodie scene in the City and as soon as he returned to film final scenes of the series, he hit up some of our best eateries. Friday night he dined with friends at Vernick Fish. Saturday night he went to Philly’s newest sushi restaurant Izakaya by Yanaga (1832 Frankford Ave with chef Kevin Yanaga aka The Sushi Whisperer in Fishtown. He headed to the kitchen to say hi to the chef, and staff. Then he watched them prepare the dumplings he was about to eat. He also enjoyed Oishi Shrimp Taco, the Toro Roll, Duck Onigiri, while enjoying cocktails “Dance of the Celestial Maiden” Sake Cape May “The Purp” “Tea Time” Cocktail. Hustle is slated to film through the end of September. Hustle stars Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah and LeBron James.

Speaking of good food, I think everyone knows I really want to learn to cook. I have been watching lots of cooking shows. I’ve partnered with The Blok folks. I can’t wait to get this cutting board, which also has a screen to watch cooking lessons, as well as a way to chitchat with family and friends to cook alongside. Are you interested, CLICK HERE





The Best Dish I had this week, was actually the Shrimp & Grits, and the Kielbasa at the new Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill at Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City. Absolutely worth the trip for these dishes. I’m going to call them #destinationdishes. Mike enjoyed the Mahi Mahi Tacos, Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos, the Diver Scallops and especially the Monkey Bread for dessert. Atlantic City isn’t as far as it seems to enjoy good food, and a night out.

Speaking of the shore, congratulations to Derek Abes and his beautiful bride Kimberly, who were married Sunday at the Cathedral of Sts. Peter & Paul. Derek spends the summers at the shore mixing cocktails at Memories, as Jerry Blavat spins for the adoring crowd. In the off months, you can find Derek behind the bar at the Ritz-Carlton. Congrats!!

Congratulations are also in order for Mr. and Mrs Jones as the former Brittini Crabtree married the love of her life, Charles Jones on Sunday at The Farm at Eagles Ridge in Lancaster. Brittni and CJ met at Penn State University senior year and graduated in 2015. He popped the question last summer at their favorite shore spot Cape May. Brittini and Charles Jones reside in Philadelphia near her sister Tiffani Solomon – Matron of Honor. Go Eagles!!

Congrats to @chris_sowers – He’s going to be a Papa to a little girl soon!!!!!! And Murphy pants gets a sister 😊🥰🍼👶🐣🚼👨🏼‍🍼He just made the announcement on @6abc! pic.twitter.com/2KJq4x8soS — nydiahan (@nydia_han) September 12, 2021 First comes marriage, then comes, well not all the time.

Congratulations to Chris Sower and his wife Lori on their upcoming baby girl due in November; and baby makes 4 as she joins brother Murphy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

