Sonnys Cocktail Joint Celebrates

September 15, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico announce the grand opening of Sonnys Cocktail Joint at 1508 South Street this Friday, August 6th at 5:00pm. The new feel-good laid back neighborhood bar and covered backyard is located next to Wine Dive and one block from Tio Flores. Sonnys will feature expertly made cocktails, New Age American eats, Instagram-ready throwback vibes, a house band, and even a classic jukebox. From the kitchen, Chef D. DeMarco will fire up inventive plays on the classics with food that would be considered high end if it weren’t so down to earth. For the drink program, look for an extensive list of well-executed cocktails for cocktail lovers from every walk of life, along with a tightly curated list of wines, and 14 beers pouring on draft.

This event happened before the mandated masks inside went back into effect. Yes that is how good my summer vacation went that I am a month behind in posting on PCC. These photos did appear on CBSPhilly and the Metro. Anywho this season I am going to ask folks questions to mix it up a little. Tonight’s question was what is your entrance song or your drink of choice, if you have one: Jackie Stella likes a good red wine, where Christian Molnar‘s entrance song is “Head Like A Whole” by NIN.

Joe Hyer loves Levitating as Malia Ward would Shake It Off!!





Caitlyn Love is Living on a Prayer, aren’t we all. Madison Cunningham loves Pink’s Get The Party Started, which we can all relate to these days as well.

Tonya Russell entrance song would be by the great DMS “What They Don’t Known and Briana Louise “Ain’t Shit” by Doja. Congrats to her and her husband Julian on their new house in Roxbourough.

Jeremy Cuevas and Tommy Duffin love old skool “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” which they first heard watching “The Handmaids Tale”





There’s a 1,200-square-foot patio out back to spend those warm fall afternoons chitchatting with friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

