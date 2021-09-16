Primark Grand Opening Event Today

September 16, 2021 by HughE Dillon

TODAY: Thursday, September 16thinternational fashion retailer Primark will officially open its doors in the famed Fashion District Philadelphia, with some exciting opening activations. Customers will be delighted by personalized rides to the event, an all-day set by DJ Neek Nyce, creative swag designed by local Philadelphia artists, and a photobooth to document the day. President of Primark U.S., Andy Stewart will join the Primark team in celebrating the accomplishment of the highly anticipated store opening.

Tuesday night was the Preview Party Night, the Philly Chit Chat team was there including moi and photographer Andre Flewellen. These are Andre’s photos from the other night. I will post mine next week with interviews of folks on the scene. It was a fashionable soiree.

IRISH FASHION RETAILER PRIMARK OPENS AT FASHION DISTRICT PHILADELPHIA ON SEPTEMBER 16TH

The value shopping destination offering Amazing Fashion at Amazing Prices to customers will be Primark’s third store in Pennsylvania, boasting 34,200 sq. ft of retail space at the bustling corner of 11th and Market Street. The new store will also create over 350 new jobs, providing a significant boost to the local economy. Primark’s Fashion District location sits in the heart of downtown Philadelphia, in a complex that spans three city blocks across 900,000 square feet.





“We are delighted to welcome Philadelphians to our latest Northeast location in the US, where customers can shop the latest fashion trends, beauty and homeware, all with an amazing price tag” said Andy Stewart, President of Primark US. “Our Fashion District store will mark another important milestone in our ongoing expansion in the US and bringing our Amazing Fashion at Amazing Prices to more and more customers.”





I’ll be there at 11AM looking for your smiling face to photograph, especially as you leave the store with your savings. On opening day customers can look forward to exclusive swag, branded customer pedicabs and some more surprises to celebrate Primark’s arrival. See you then….

