I went to the Kimmel Center Reopening, Saw Joy, Smiling eyes and Cool Masks

September 19, 2021 by HughE Dillon

On Saturday 50+ arts organizations from across the region participated in Arts Launch 2021 with FREE performances and activities, and a FREE finale performance by The Philadelphia Orchestra mark the momentous occasion of In Person Performances returning to Philadelphia, and the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

All day a steady stream of people made their way down the Avenue of the Arts to the Kimmel Center

Matías Tarnopolsky, president and chief executive officer

of The Philadelphia Orchestra Association and Anne Ewers, Kimmel Center president and CEO paused during the busy day to pose for us (an by us I mean you, me and all my readers). At the end of the year Anne Ewers will be retiring, and Matías Tarnopolsky will step into the role of Kimmel Center president and CEO . Anne tells me she will still sit on the board, but is looking forward to retiring, traveling more, continue in her mentoring role, and maybe write a book. I’d read it. She was very instrumental in transforming the Kimmel Center, now Kimmel Cultural Campus, into the world class arts & cultural institute it is today.





It was really a fantastic day. People were so excited to be there. To be out. To enjoy entertainment. To return to a familiar place which has always brought joy to their lives. The new normal is quite a bit different than how we used to live, but people have adjusted. They arrived with their vaccination cards, their ID and flexibility.





They also arrived fashionable dressed I noticed, and now with the latest accessory matching or nearly matching masks. As a visual guy, I enjoyed what I saw.









From the Press Release: Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra are elated to raise the Campus curtains once again to the Philadelphia community. The free festival-style event will once again give life to the vibrant arts organization, celebrating diversity and creative energy after a darkening of the Avenue of the Arts. The event will encourage guests to lean into the healing power of artistic performances, mark a new chapter of unity for the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra, and unite the Philadelphia community.





That model was amazing, sitting there for at least 4 hours. The artists did a great job at capturing her.

Speaking of art, muralist Frank Alston was doing a piece for Mural Arts at the Kimmel Center.





How did he get in there?





KIMMEL CULTURAL CAMPUS Located in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, our mission is to engage the region’s diverse communities with art through performance and education. Our Cultural Campus serves more than 1-million guests per year and includes Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Merriam Theater – representing more than 160 years of rich history for the performing arts along Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts. We are home to eight esteemed Resident Companies: The Philadelphia Orchestra, Opera Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Ballet, The Philly POPS, PHILADANCO, The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, and Curtis Institute of Music. With nearly 9,000 seats per night, we are the region’s most impactful performing arts center, and the second largest in the country.





Philadanco









The singer from band ILL DOOTS performs in the audience

Ángel Corella, Artistic director at Philadelphia Ballet

The Nutcraker

The Philadelphia Ballet’s (they recently changed their name from the Pennsylvania Ballet, to the more appropriate Philadelphia Ballet.) Nutcracker tickets are on sale, and it’s sale. INFO HERE Performances Dec 10-31, 2021

