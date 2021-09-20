The Stratus Lounge Re-imagined is Lit

September 20, 2021 by HughE Dillon

2012 Where Traveler

In 2012 Hotel Monaco at 5th and Chestnut Street opened the next hot spot, a rooftop lounge over looking historic Philadelphia, Stratus Lounge brought us next level cocktails but no real place to dance although over the years people found room to vibe.

Shortly before the pandemic, Stratus closed to renovate and update the space at the end of 2019. For the first time in almost a year, Stratus Rooftop Lounge, the swanky rooftop venue on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City, is once again open to the public and now vibes takes center stage. Guests can expect a robust line up of DJs, live music, a new cocktail menu courtesy of Lead Bartender Christopher Devern, and small bites and hors d’oeuvres from Chef Jonathan Dearden.





The recently renovated indoor/outdoor venue featuring two private pavilions (Mist and Vapor) is freshly fitted with posh booth-style seating, an illuminating, expansive bar, contemporary light fixtures, and a lush “green wall” encompassing the lounge, adding to a thoroughly modern, sexy scene. When renovating the space, the designers discovered a wall of windows were blocking the Mist views.





The Mist has these sweet views of Philly, making it that much nicer of a cute, unique event space with a Philly feel.

Jordan Price, Samaya Brown, Josh Moore and Tom DeStefano

Kaitlin Clark and Z

Erik Travers, Director of Operations of Kimpton, DJ Eddie Tully (who spins on Friday nights) and Daniel Olivet, GM

“We’re thrilled to be back open, and we can’t wait to welcome in neighbors and friends, as well as new guests back to Stratus,” General Manager Daniel Olivet (r) said. “The fall season is some of the best weather in Philadelphia. It really is the best time to enjoy Stratus.”





James Eib, Ashlee Favro chat with a friend

Punch Media team

The lounge is open Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday night service is expected to be added soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

