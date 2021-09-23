What a Ball at the Philly Pops Gala

September 23, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Glitz, glamour and gorgeous comes to mind when I think about the Eighth Annual POPS Ball which I attended on September 16, 2021 at the Hyatt at the Bellevue. This years theme was a black and white masquerade ball.

Eighth Annual POPS Ball Co-Chairs: Dottie and Frank Giordano

















Honoring: Dan and Monica DiLella

There’s still time to sign up for a Philly Pops Concert Subscription

David Charles Abell, Music Director & Principal Conductor





Ten Pennies Florist did another amazing job with the floral decor

Broadway legend Liz Callaway got the room jumping, it was great to be out again and celebrating the Philly Pops and life!! Thanks for bearing with me this week, I’ve been shooting so many events and chasing Adam Sandler I’ve gotten behind in posting and invoicing, just in case your the dozen asking me where your invoice is. I see a slow week coming up in October. I’ll catch up. Thanks HughE

