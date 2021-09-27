The Agency Real Estate Announces Next Gen Partnership

September 27, 2021 by HughE Dillon

RE Agents at The AGENCY Christopher Werley, Larry Holmes Jr. and Matthew Loebsack with Lisa Silveri

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 I attended a red carpet event at the Laurel announcing the formation of the next iteration of the AGENCY Real Estate Partnership… the Evolution of Luxury Real Estate for the Philadelphia Marketplace! For years the award winning licensed Broker/Realtor in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Lisa Silveri has owned and operated the successful AGENCY with an extensive background in selling high end residential and commercial properties. During the pandemic she thought, what is next, what should I be doing. She’s stepping back just a bit, and stepping up is her new partners, a young dynamic team which will complete The AGENCY’s Real Estate Christopher Werley, Larry Holmes Jr. and Matthew Loebsack 1518 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (215) 990-3159

Larry Holmes, Jr, partner at The Agency, Joelle Holmes, Diane Holmes and legendary boxer Larry Holmes, Sr.

The Agency understand the nuances of the the Philadelphia real estate market and have the ability to serve buyers and sellers with various needs and desires.



The Easton Assassin “the Easton Assassin,” was the heavyweight champion of the world from 1978 to 1985. He holds a 69-6 career record, with 44 knockouts.





Domenica Vinci and Gloria Brooks.

The Laurel’s Amy Lehman and Eva Walker

Gran Caffe L’Aquila was the caterer. I just had dinner there last Thursday, and it was delicious. I had their Restaurant menu, and everything was perfect, but the Cannoli was something to write home about.

Although Lisa is still the president, this young, new generation of real estate agents will be taking the reigns of The Agency for all your needs. Another thing about these three, friends for years, growing up in and around Easton, Pa. Christopher Werley, Larry Holmes Jr. and Matthew Loebsack.

