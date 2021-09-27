The Agency Real Estate Announces Next Gen Partnership
On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 I attended a red carpet event at the Laurel announcing the formation of the next iteration of the AGENCY Real Estate Partnership… the Evolution of Luxury Real Estate for the Philadelphia Marketplace! For years the award winning licensed Broker/Realtor in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Lisa Silveri has owned and operated the successful AGENCY with an extensive background in selling high end residential and commercial properties. During the pandemic she thought, what is next, what should I be doing. She’s stepping back just a bit, and stepping up is her new partners, a young dynamic team which will complete The AGENCY’s Real Estate Christopher Werley, Larry Holmes Jr. and Matthew Loebsack 1518 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (215) 990-3159
The Agency understand the nuances of the the Philadelphia real estate market and have the ability to serve buyers and sellers with various needs and desires.
Gran Caffe L'Aquila was the caterer.
Although Lisa is still the president, this young, new generation of real estate agents will be taking the reigns of The Agency for all your needs. Another thing about these three, friends for years, growing up in and around Easton, Pa. Christopher Werley, Larry Holmes Jr. and Matthew Loebsack.