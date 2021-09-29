All Aboard CCTC Cruise for the Kids

September 29, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Children’s Crisis Treatment Center held it’s annual Cruise for the Kids on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Moshulu and the event is being co-chaired by Peri Silverman and Gregory Muller.

Peri Silverman addresses the crowd as CCTC Executive Director Tony Valdes looks on. Children’s Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) is a private non-profit agency that specializes in delivering behavioral health services to Philadelphia’s children and their families.





CCTC is dedicated to addressing the impact of child abuse, neglect, traumatic events, and other challenges to early childhood development, and to assisting children in reaching their full potential within their homes, community and society.





For over 40 years, CCTC has used innovative, research-based methods to help children and their families heal from traumatic experiences and renew their sense of hope for a brighter future. We meet children and families where they are, offering services at our center, in schools and in the community to create a widespread and diverse web of care. CCTC collaborates with other agencies, social and cultural organizations and community programs across the city** in the belief that strengthening a family’s local resources is integral to the work we do.













Children’s Crisis Treatment Center is celebrating its 20th Annual Roundup on Friday, November 12, 2021 at The Westin Philadelphia Hotel. The evening will feature a live auction, cocktail reception and dinner and dancing. This year’s honorees are Natalie and Jim Hennessy. It’s always a fun time, for a good cause, diner and a dance party. Check out previous coverage here on PSM, PCC and Philly Mag.

