HOLIDAYS IN PHILLY Datebook

Mayor Jim Kenney, Sheila Hess, City Rep, Michael DelBene, President & CEO · Welcome America Inc. Robert Nonemacker Office of the City Representative and Kelly Lee, Chief Cultural Officer for the City of Philadelphia.

Mayor Jim Kenney today announced details of this year’s new and improved Philly Holiday Experience presented by Independence Blue Cross. From mid-November through the New Year, families and visitors can enjoy a Ferris Wheel and holiday pop-upsat the Wawa Holiday Plaza, admire the VISIT PHILADELPHIA®Holiday Tree powered by NRG, preferred energy partner of the Philly Holiday Experience, attend the first annual VISIT PHILADELPHIA®Holiday Parade, and discover more new ways to celebrate the season throughout the city and region.

Mayor Jim Kenney, City of Philadelphia: “We are so excited to bring back The Philly Holiday Experience with in-person events, including the tree lighting ceremony and the new Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade. Philadelphia is an amazing place full of tradition, and I can’t wait to see residentsand visitors enjoying the holidays throughout the city this year. These events showcase the spirit and diversity of our city, and we welcome everyone to come take part in both our returning traditions, as well as our new ones.”

The city will kick off the most wonderful time of the year with an in-person tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. on the northside of City Hall. Guests are encouraged to come as early as 5:00 p.m. for free giveaways. The ceremony, featuring performances by local artists and Disney’s DCappella, is back in-person and better than ever after being held virtually last year due to pandemic safety concerns. The ceremony will also be broadcast live exclusively on 6abc.



The holiday programming continues Saturday, December 4 with the first VISIT PHILADELPHIA®Holiday Parade celebrating all winter holidays –Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa,and the Chinese New Year. The parade,kicking off at 5:00 p.m.at 2nd& Market Streetsand ending at City Hall,will feature cold air balloons, marching bands,floats, dance groups, and more.The parade will incorporate arts and culture organizations, reflecting the diversity of the city and all the different ways the holiday season is celebrated throughout Philadelphia. The parade is a must-see event to experience excitement, entertainment,and get in the holiday spirit. Parade goers are encouraged to enjoy the parade all along the Market Street route

Rachel Ferguson – Visit Philadelphia Chief Innovation & Global Diversity Officer and Nicole A. Cashman is the Founder and CEO of Cashman & Associates – Thanks to Nicole and her team for preparing the following information about holiday happenings happening around town.

East Market: East Market, Center City’s urban lifestyle destination encompassing the entire block between Market and Chestnut, 11th and 12th streets, will transform into the ultimate holiday destination. This holiday season, East Market will become a magical winter wonderland as hundreds of LED lights come together with a 35-foot tree to create a synchronized, animated light show. Enjoy live music, festive décor, seasonal giveaways and food and drink options provided by East Market tenants. With a range of outdoor holiday activation’s, East Market has something for everyone this season. Follow @EastMarketPhl on social for updates. Thursdays – Sundays in December

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS! The Philly Holiday Experience would not be possible without the support of our generous partners and sponsors, including the City of Philadelphia, Independence Blue Cross, 6abc, VISIT PHILADELPHIA®, NRG, Wawa, Bank of America, Boston Market, Primark, HERSHEY’S CHOCOLATE WORLD, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, City of Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Tastykake, Books in Homes USA, Christmas Village, SEPTA, Philadelphia Fire Department Foundation, Philly POPS, East Market, Media Copy, Kindy’sChristmas Factory Outlet, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Cashman & Associates, ChatterBlastMedia, Defy, Proof Productions, and Sautter Crane

This year Boston Market is a sponsor of the Holiday Tree and Parade…

Delaware River Waterfront Corporation: Celebrate the holiday season at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest’s Winter Wonderland on the Waterfront. Enjoy skating under the holiday lights, copying up in a festive cabin or by a fire pit, delicious eats, warm beverages and cocktails, and boardwalk rides and games.On December 3, gather your friends and family for the Holiday Tree Lighting Powered by PECO to kick-off the official launch of the holidays on the Philadelphia

Waterfront, complete with festive performances.

Location:101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Dates: November 26 through March 6

Christmas Village: Returning for its 14th season, Christmas Village in Philadelphia will once again transform LOVE Park and City Hall (Courtyard and North Apron) into a traditional, open-air German Christmas Market, open daily between Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 25th and Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th, with a preview weekend planned for November 20 to 21, 2021.

New and returning for this year, Christmas Village will present an extra magical surprise with a double-tier Christmas Village carousel in the City Hall Courtyard, along with a brand-new German food court in the Courtyard. After taking a break last year due to the pandemic, the grand Ferris Wheel and the Kid’s Train will be back within the Wawa Holiday Plaza, along with vendors on the City Hall North Apron.Location:LOVE Park (1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102) and City HallDates:November 25–December 24;

Preview Weekend: November 20 &21,2021 Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11:00a.m.to 7:00p.m., Friday to Saturday: 11:00a.m.to 8:00p.m., Thanksgiving Day: 9:00a.m.to 5:00p.m.,Christmas Eve: 11:00a.m.to 5:00p.m.Special Events:o Willkommen Zurück(Welcome Back Ceremony)–Sunday, November28th at 3:00 p.m.

Family Day –Sunday, December 5oGerman American Weekend –Saturday, December11–Sunday, December12

Rivers Casino Fireworks on the Waterfront, presented by VISIT PHILADELPHIA®:OnNew Year’s Eve, the Blue Cross RiverRink WinterfestNew Year’s Eve Parties on Ice offers a front row view of the Rivers Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront, presented by VISIT PHILADELPHIA®. For many years, Philadelphians have come to enjoy two great New Year’s Eve fireworks displays over the Delaware River Waterfront thanks to Rivers Casino. There will be two additional shows this year as well –at 6 p.m. and midnight on NYE. And as a new addition this year, VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is also proudly presenting an additional New Year’s Day fireworks spectacular.Don’t miss any of the excitement including ice skating, music, and fantastic food and drink.This is a ticketed event. Tickets will be on-sale soon at RiverRink.com.

Mike Starck, VP and General Manager, NRG Retail East Division:“NRG is once again excited to join the City in welcoming the community to celebrate the magic of the holiday season together. With the return of the in-person Tree Lighting and the addition of a Holiday Parade, this year’s celebration will be bigger than ever and NRG invites everyone to take part.”

PHLASH: The Philly PHLASH Downtown Loop is the quick, easy,and inexpensive connection to key Philadelphia historic attractions and cultural institutions. ThePHLASH is currently running weekend service (Friday –Sunday) through December 26 and will then run daily service for the holidays from December 27 –30 (10a.m. –6 p.m.) No service on Christmas Day. PHLASH will also be running a holiday-centric route –a full-service route that stops at all the major holiday locations, including Penn’s Landing Winter Fest, LOVE Park for City Hall and Christmas Village, and more.Link to the route map

Cari Feiler Bender, Relief Communications, LLC and Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director · Avenue of the Arts, Inc.

Cari Feiler Bender represents and tells me that Historic Philadelphia, Inc.’s (HPI) Franklin Square Electrical Spectacle Light Show is back with new additions to the sparkling lights and winter magic from November through February in this beautiful public space. Visitors can celebrate the magic of the season both day and night in festive Franklin Square, with evening activities beginning at 5 pm each evening. Winter in Franklin Square presented by Citizens featuring the Electrical Spectacle Light Show presented by PECO will sparkle from November 18, 2021 – February 27, 2022. Franklin Square is open November 18 – February 27 daily (closed November 26, December 25, January 1), 10 am – 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays 10 am – 10 pm. The nighttime festivities run 5 – 9 pm daily, until 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit www.historicphiladelphia.org.

Christie Mandia, Boston Market and Dave Schrader, NRG Energy

