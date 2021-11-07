TODAY: Head To The 45th Annual PMA Craft Show

November 7, 2021 by HughE Dillon

The 45th Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show kicked off Thursday night with the preview party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center (enter at 12th and Arch). Everyone was excited that we were attending in person. To enter you must show your vaccination card, but I did notice most people were wearing their masks. What happens a lot of times when I take photos, people will ask me “Mask on, or Mask Off.” I always say whatever you are comfortable enough. Then they put their masks back on.

Selected by an esteemed panel of jurors, the 2021 Craft Show features 170 of the finest craft artists in the United States in person at the Pennsylvania Convention Center with an additional 25 artists participating online only. The 195 talented artists represent a vast array of work in 13 diverse categories of art created by hand. In addition, we welcome select student artists from local universities to exhibit and share their work with the public.





David Rozek started Pandemic Designs 2 years before the pandemic, but he created a lot of beautiful items during the pandemic. You must see his wood figure 8 coffee table. So unique.



I really enjoyed this years show as it was more eclectic, with lots of variety. Clothing and jewelry are always popular booths and there are plenty. The reason they’re so popular is you can get one of a kind items, not the everyone found it at Target or another chain dictating style.





Everyone wears their most crafty, fashionable clothes when they attend the craft show. Often times it’s something they bought a previous year.

It’s also very casual. You can get super dressed up to spend the afternoon with your friends, or you can look sporty fall like Arthur and Duanne, who at first were we aren’t very dressed, to me saying, you’re comfortable and cool. These guys are so cool. Very philanthropic in arts & culture, as well as funding homeless endeavors.

So what are you doing today that is more important than catching the beauty of the Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show> It’s affordable, and will inspire you.



General Admission

Tickets can be purchased online or during the show at the Convention Center. Prices One Day: $20 Two Days: $25 Children under 12 years old: $5

