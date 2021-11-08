Spotted In Philly – Philly’s own Kevin Hart, Kate Flannery and RHOA Sheree Whitfield

November 8, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Saturday night was more than alright, it was downright beautiful. So many folks were out enjoying our wonderful City. I took this shot at 9PM at Broad & Chestnut Streets. Just a random stop at a traffic light, but every block beforehand was just as jumping with folks happy to be out and about.

Last week I covered WMMR’s Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger, dream come true to cover it wall to wall. It was fun to see how it all operates. Check out their website for photos

I met Meredith from The Office. I tried not to fan out too much. Watching The Office during the pandemic really helped me get through it. I didn’t watch the original run, but I had seen it once before a few years back. To my thrill the actress Kate Flannery is now following me on Twitter. Hi to my Twitter followers. I met a few at Camp Out For Hunger, they don’t follow me on Instagram, just Twitter. I have to do better over there, I tend to focus on Instagram mostly. BTW Dionne Warwick follows me on Twitter too, as does Rosie and Margaret Cho. It’s quite the group.





Look who’s in town. I’m thinking he’s going to be co-hosting the Will Smith book launch event tonight at The Met, the duo are working on a remake of Trains, Planes and Automobiles and just maybe this would explain why Kevin Hart is in town too. Kevin was EVERYWHERE in Philly this weekend. Whereas Will Smith has kept a very low presence in Philly for the past decade, (I hear he arrived in town in the wee hours of the morning today), Kevin has made 2 movies here, and countless appearances including at his mural dedication, and visiting his Alma Mater George Washington High School on Friday. Friday night Kevin Hart stopped by Helium Comedy Club and surprised the audience. He performed after Dave Landau headlined. My friend Eda said he was hysterical. Here’s a shot of Kevin with Dave sent to me by @heliumcomedyphl Saturday night he had dinner at South. Repost from @weare_tajeva (r)

Marc Coleman, founding CEO of The Tactile Group. Who stated on his instagram “Had the opportunity with a few other tech #entrepreneurs to chat with @kevinhart4real about his #venturecapital company and the promise that is Philadelphia.”



Thanks @jpmorgan for making this happen!

Philly is so popular with the Real Housewives franchise many stopped by, and love our eateries like @sonjatmorgan whose fav is @louielouiephl according to an interview in Philly Style Mag; People have tried to launch a Philly version without success cause the REAL $$ housewives of Philly husbands have said no!! That being said someone (anonymous) sent me a photo of Sheree Whitfield The Real Housewives of Atlanta filming @cariboucafe on Sunday. Girl I know it was nippy, but it’s fall not winter. She left in season 10 but she’s coming back in season 14 and my instagram readers are there for it!!

