Michael’s Giving H.A.N.D.Supports Students Needs

Michael’s Giving H.A.N.D. on Wednesday, October 20th was held at The Union League Golf Club at Torresdale

Michael’s Giving H.A.N.D. was established to honor the life of Michael Donatucci who suffered from anxiety and depression and died by suicide in July 2016. Upon this loss, Michael’s family and friends came together to create Michael’s Giving H.A.N.D. – to handle anxiety and navigate depression – with a mission to ensure that suffering individuals and their families have the education and resources available and join together the erase the stigma associated with mental illness.









Over 150 people came out to support Michael’s Giving H.A.N.D mission as they enjoyed a day of golf, followed a cocktail party where they had a chance to bid on exciting items in the silent auction including sports memorabilia, golf outings and dinner on the town.

Ronald R. Donatucci Jr., – President & Co-Founder and Natalie Foglietta – Executive Director, Donor Relations & Development





Out on the green there were food stations, as well as a Chickie & Pete’s food truck!!





After playing all day the teams headed back to the clubhouse for mingling, cock-tailing and fun.









There’s still time to donate Michael’s Giving H.A.N.D. – raising awareness, educating communities, supporting the mental well-being of teens struggling with anxiety and depression, and challenging attitudes toward mental illnesses to produce a stigma-free future through our programs.

Congratulations to the Donatucci family, on the naming of 21st and Ritner Sts for Ronald R. Donatucci Sr. Way!!

this past weekend.

