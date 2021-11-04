Photos: J&J Snack Foods 50th Anniversary

November 4, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Pennsauken, NJ-based J&J Snack Foods Corp. is celebrating its 50-year anniversary with a yearlong commemoration that recognizes both its employees and customers. On October 22, J&J Snack Foods hosted a gala celebration at Vie on North Broad Street to recognize the milestone. Employees, their spouses, friends and family joined Gerry Shreiber for a night of food, fun, dancing and recognition.

Yes you know them, they make our favorite snacks including Super Pretzel and the ICEE. (PS I will travel for an Icee in the summer, where you at?)

Gerry Shreiber (c)

Founded in 1971 by Gerald “Gerry” B. Shreiber, J&J Snack Foods began with the $72,100 purchase of an ailing pretzel company of eight employees at a court auction. Fast-forward 50 years, and the company has evolved into a billion-dollar publicly traded company and industry leader in snack foods with over 4,200 employees, 16 manufacturing locations across the country, and products throughout foodservice and retail channels nationwide. J&J Snack Foods’ iconic brands, including SUPERPRETZEL, ICEE and LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, have been there for millions of moments of fun and togetherness. From family gatherings and birthdays to baseball games, cinemas and amusement parks, J&J Snack Foods brands have served up smiles, joy, and fun across the country for five decades.

















J&J Snack Foods honored founder Gerry Shreiber’s legacy and announced they were launching a series of employee appreciation events across the country, including visits from the company’s branded ‘snack mobile.’ The company will also participate in the NASDAQ closing bell ceremony in New York early next year. Consumers and employees alike can expect more fun throughout the year and are encouraged to visit @jjsnackfoods on Instagram for exciting updates.

