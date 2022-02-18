Chef Jezabel Careaga as Chef in Residency at Volvér

February 18, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Chef Jezabel Careaga Date of Residency: January 26 to March 13, 2022

This season, Latin American Chef Jose Garces hosts emerging, minority chefs from around the Philadelphia region for six-week residencies. Chef Jezabel Careaga is an entrepreneur, chef, woodworker, designer, and community leader from Palpalá, Jujuy, NW Argentina. In addition to her degree in Tourism & Hotel Management focusing on international languages and business, she received a progressive education encompassing climate change, sustainability, and mental health – issues that she cares about deeply today.

Chef Jezabel Careaga and Nate Johnson, Culinary Director at Garces

Chef Careaga’s menu includes Picada, Escabeche de Berejena Toast, Empanadas, Tamales Saltenos, Vacio con Papas Estrelladas, Estofado, Locro, Queso y Membrillo and Panqueque Con Dulce De Leche.

According to Metro Philly: Careaga is well known throughout the city. Hailing as an entrepreneur, chef, woodworker, designer and community leader from Palpalá, Jujuy, in northwestern Argentina, her impact is shown in Philly’s culinary community and beyond.

Panqueque con dulce de leche Crepes, Caramelized Milk, Sweet Cream Flan

When at Volvér under Careaga’s residency, patrons can indulge in her picada (featuring mortadella, giardineira, goats milk feta, iberico chorizo and toasted sourdough), empanadas (made with braised beef, chimichurri and salsa criolla), estofada (a wild mushroom ragu with creamy polenta, parmesan and toasted pine nuts), vacio con papas estrelladas (a butcher’s steak with crispy salted potatoes, celery aioli and chimichurri), panqueque con dulce de leche (crepes with caramelized milk and sweet cream flan), and more.

Marcello Giordano, Owner, Giordano Garden Groceries, Chef Jennifer Carroll, and Marisa Magnatta, WMMR

Heidi Hogan, Aramark, Ann Marie Solomon, Aramark and Scott Campanella, COO Garces Group ·

Luis Rodriguez

Afea Tucker and Rhonda Willingham

Jennifer Rodriguez, Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Adam Ali

Bill Gehrman, Enroute Congratulations to Bill, and Enroute Marketing on their 15th Anniversary!!, Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director of Avenue of the Arts, and Michael Newmuis, COS Visit Philly

About Chefs in Residency

Throughout each residency, we will raise funds to support the inaugural line-up of chefs and their current and/or future projects. Donations can be made, similar to tipping a server, when the dinner check is presented. The Garces Foundation will match up to the first $5,000. The matching grant will be donated by the Garces Foundation which offers medical and educational resources to the hospitality community.

Learn more at The Garces Foundation.

