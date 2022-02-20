You’ll Love it at Lititz, Esp Fire and Ice Festival !!

February 20, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Mike and I escaped to Lititz for an end of the week re fresh and attend Lititz Fire and Ice Festival 2/18 – 2/27. We had been to Lititz in 2020 to visit friends who had an Air B&B near a cute cover bridge in the countryside, but Mike and I stayed at the Wilbur Hotel that time. You might remember that trip report, the air inside the old chocolate factory smelt of chocolate. By the time the trip ended I ate an entire box myself. It was so good. Sorry mom no gift that year, I ate it.

This time I stayed at Rock Lititz Hotel. You might recall this little nugget, Rock Lititz as Justin Beiber stayed there a few weeks ago while he was readying his tour , which kicked off on Thursday.

Justin Beiber spotted in @discover_lancaster county yesterday!! H/t @q102philly He’s here staging his tour @rocklititz again.

The Rock Lititz campus is a series of huge sound stages where musical tours, Broadway shows, or any large staging needs to be produced, constructed, and in this case for Beiber, rehearsed so the user gets a feel for how it will be when used in public. “Tech” rehearsals include operating a show’s audio systems, lighting and staging. Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, and Lady Gaga have all staged here I hear. They’re very secretive so no confirmation given.

They also have an onsite hotel for the acts, roadies and people who need to assemble said staging. I met a few while staying there. Very cool atmosphere.

We really enjoyed the hotel . To the left is the bar/eatery Per Diem. Justin Beiber ate there several times I hear a townsfolk told me. The rooms are adorable, with refrigerators and a microwave. All the comforts of home. We would definitely stay there again. It’s about 5 minutes from downtown, in the countryside. They have a pool table and shuffle board, pool and exercise room, which Mike enjoyed.

Thursday night Mike and I headed to the kick off party of Lititz Fire and Ice Festivities

Thanks to Ed Harris, Executive Director of Discover Lancaster for hosting Mike and I. Congratulations to Rebecca Branle, Executive Director Venture Lititz on such a cool event. We had a great time.

Lititz Fire and Ice festival is a 10-day celebration, 2/18 – 2/27 featuring ice sculptures, food from local restaurants, food trucks on Friday & Saturday, and my favorite shopping,

Tomorrow: Monday it’s a kid-focused day with activities, including a scavenger hunt specially prepared by the Nittany Lion, a special Maker’s Market Day.

On Friday Mike and I headed out to enjoy the ice sculptures and all Lititz had to offer.

They have a very informative Visitor Center right at Lititz Springs Park, in the center of town, near the Wilbur Chocolate store.

After checking out the ice sculptures, which will be created through out the week, Mike found a great vegan eatery at the Market Place, and I went shopping. I can’t wait to go back with an empty trunk and buy more from Cherry Acres and Atlas General Store and so many adorable shops downtown.

Through out Lititz you will see the ice sculptures.

Thanks to Discover Lancaster for hosting Mike and I for this much needed staycation. We can’t wait to go back to Lititz and all Lancaster County has to offer. It’s so close to Philly too. Only 1.5 hours away. My parents used to take us to Dutch Wonderland, and the Host hotels when we were kids, and I forgot how beautiful it was, and how much there was to do in Lancaster County. It’s really a great area, now even better than when I was a kid. Can’t wait to return soon to discover more of Lancaster.

