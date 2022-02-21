Stevie Wonder Pops In, Fox 29 Drops, Harry Potter Fever and Geno & Andre Engaged

February 21, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Hope you had a great weekend. It was chilly, but things were heating up at the Kimmel, on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. The Philly Pops never disappoint in entertaining the crowds, and we never want the show to stop. Note: You must still show your vaccine card to enter the Kimmel Cultural Campus buildings.

Dancin’ in the Streets: The Music of Motown

FEBRUARY 18-20 2022

Byron Stripling, conductor

I received lots of tips of a Stevie Wonder sighting at the Philly Pops. Close, he’s a Stevie Wonder impersonator, it was fun to have him there, but the real stars were on the stage all weekend. featuring

Shayna Steele, vocalist

Chester Gregory, vocalist

Michael Lynche, vocalist

The Real Deal Spotted

Look who stopped by for dinner! Sports Radio Host Glen Macnow and Flyers Goalie Bernie Parent!

Harry Potter is another hot, hot, hot ticket at the Franklin Institute and interesting menu items are popping up all over town including Evil Genius with their Harry Potter inspired cocktails or at Craftsman’s Row in Washington Square has these delicious shakes which come with cool potter specs for you to keep.

Just up the street, still in the Washington Square area, a new restaurant Mabu Kitchen has opened, well had a soft opening, closed for a few days and will open again on February 24 for dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, including brunch on the weekend. Formerly in this spot for years was Ristorante Aroma. I spoke with him over the past two years, as he was trying to hang in there, but couldn’t. I’ll miss chatting with him as he was always outside washing down the sidewalk. But I’m excited to try out Mabu Kitchen. I had walked by 2 weeks ago when they were putting up the sign. New beginnings.

Drop It and It’s Hot

Speaking of new beginnings. Going forward at 6:30pm Fox 29 has you covered for local news, neighbors, and stuff you want to know as their anchors launch new shows:



Congrats are in order to Bill Anderson, who debuts his new show on Fox29 tonight called The Pulse. It’s set up like a radio station on the set, but it’s an over the air show, with a podcast. Bill’s first guests include Iyanla Vanzant, Wallo and “America’s Top Psychic Medium” Matt Fraser. Not only does Bill have a new show; Mike Jerrick, Good Day and Breland Moore, sports anchor are about to launch a new show on Fox29 where they’ll do arts & culture stories. It’ll air every Tuesday at 6:30pm., The “ClassH-Room” is back with teacher-turned-TV-show-host Richard Curtis, and on Thursday’s there Drive Time with Bob Kelly who will be featuring neighborhoods, businesses in the Delaware Valley. Then every night at 11:30pm there’s The Feed with Alex Holley and Thomas Drayton!!

Congrats to my friends Geno Vento and Andre Gaspar on their engagement over the weekend. (They met in Vegas, what happens in Vegas…) They were dining with our other friends Tony Luke and Maria (no last name, just like Madonna) on a mini vacation in Annapolis when Geno popped the question. But there’s so much more to the big night, head to Geno’s Steaks instagram for the rest of the story. So happy for them. Chit Chat tomorrow.

