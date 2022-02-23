Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, Celebrates 1st Anniversary in South Philly

February 23, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The Cordish Companies celebrated the first anniversary of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, last week. The festivities included an official proclamation from the City of Philadelphia presented by Sheila Hess, City Representative, declaring the anniversary date of February 11 as Live! Day. On hand for the celebrations were Cordish Chairman David Cordish, (center)

The celebration also featured special appearances by former Philadelphia Eagles long snapper and magician Jon Dorenbos (right of the cake), and Mummers champions, the South Philadelphia String Band.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, which represents an investment of more than $700 million, was pleased to announce contributions of more than $325 million to the local and state economies during its first year of operation, including:

More than $91 million in taxes to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

in taxes to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Team Members were compensated with $51.9 million in wages

in wages The opening of the facility created over 1,300 new, permanent jobs , with over 54% of Team Members residing in the City of Philadelphia.

, with of Team Members residing in the City of Philadelphia. Local businesses have also benefited, with Live! spending over $100 million with local, minority- and women-owned businesses.

with local, minority- and women-owned businesses. Guests were also on the winning side with more than $81.7 million in total jackpot payouts. Live! continues to invest in facility upgrades and is constantly incorporating customer feedback to ensure the casino has the newest, most exciting games.

Guests enjoyed lunch, cocktails and catching up before the speeches and proclamation ceremony.

The Cordish Companies has long embraced a culture of giving and community service and their entry into the Philadelphia market was no exception. Charitable organizations across the Greater Philadelphia region received more than $454,000 in contributions through cash donations and in-kind support, with Team Members volunteering over 500 hours of community service.

Among the many beneficiaries were Philabundance (Loree Jones, executive director of Philabundance was on hand – right), American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, USO of Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, Jaws Youth Playbook, Darren Daulton Foundation, the Delaware Valley and Southeast Youth Athletic Leagues, and more.

During its inaugural year, the property was awarded the prestigious ‘Best Overall Gaming Resort in Pennsylvania’ by Casino Player Magazine readers, and received top accolades by USA Today readers, naming the Live! Rewards customer loyalty program and the award-winning steakhouse The Prime Rib as one of the Top 5 in the country for Best Players Club and Best Casino Restaurant in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Jon Dorenbos, Sheila Hess, City Rep and Cordish Chairman David Cordish,

This past year: Live Casino was Voted Best Overall Gaming Resort in Pennsylvania by Casino Player Magazine, Live! Conveniently located off I-95 and I-76, the facility features more than 200 luxury hotel rooms that are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a FanDuel® Sportsbook and Lounge, over 2,100 slots and electronic table games, and 150 live action table games, including a dedicated poker room. Head over to Live Casino to learn more about the property, and the delicious restaurants, ones I frequent often, especially Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine, which is open late night serving food til 2am. I’ve been there at midnight, it’s lively. As well as the 10th Street Market, a unique food hall featuring Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint and Guy’s Burger Joint; Philadelphia-favorites Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, Termini Bros. Bakery and Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen. INFO

