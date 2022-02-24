Lana Waibel Dentistry Redefining Dentistry

February 24, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Waibel Dentistry is redefining dentistry in Philadelphia. With cutting edge technology and spa-like amenities, it is clear why patients are traveling from all over the region for this destination dental experience. Their new office space in Ambler at 545 N Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002, built during Covid, is both modern and luxurious with state-of-the-art technology that is second to none.

After graduating at the top of her class from Temple University’s School of Dentistry, Dr.

Lana Waibel set out to open a practice unlike any other. With her talent in General

Dentistry and her passion for Cosmetic Dentistry, she has created the ultimate luxury

dental experience where the level of care and thoughtful attention to detail are

unmatched.

Dr. Waibel is regarded as one of the area’s top providers and is partnered with one of

the country’s most renowned ceramists to create porcelain veneers. Together, they

produce results for patients that are truly a work of art.

As an expert in vascular structure of the head and neck, Dr. Waibel also offers Botox

injections to patients for both cosmetic and medical reasons.

Christie Mandia is a patient of Dr. Waibel

With every new patient, Dr. Waibel donates to Welcoming The Stranger, a charity very

close to her heart, as the non-profit helped her get acclimated to the United States by

teaching her important language and life skills when she first moved here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

