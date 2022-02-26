Main Line Today Restaurant Week Kick Off Party
We are midway through Main Line Today and Today Media delicious and cost savings 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week which runs hrough March 6th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration brings together and showcases the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Where you going to dinner tonight?
“Thank you to Main Line Today magazine for including the Chester County Food Bank as part of Restaurant Week,” said Chester County Food Bank CEO Andrea Youndt. “This partnership helps to bring awareness to the Chester County Food Bank and its mission to ensure access to real, healthy food. We hope that as people dine to support our local restaurants, they will also consider supporting hunger relief efforts in their community.”
Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by sponsors Firstrust Bank, Comcast Business, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Visit Delco, PA, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Chester County Chamber of Business & Tourism, The Main Line Chamber of Commerce, and partnering with Metro US, Yelp Philly, Philly Chit Chat and Aversa PR.
Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by sponsors Firstrust Bank, Comcast Business, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Visit Delco, PA, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Chester County Chamber of Business & Tourism, The Main Line Chamber of Commerce, and partnering with Metro US, Yelp Philly, Philly Chit Chat and Aversa PR.
The list for 2022 Main Line Restaurants includes the following participants:
333 Belrose Bar & Grill
333 Belrose Lane, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 293-1000
Alessandro’s Wood Fired Italian & Bar
133 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087
(484) 580-6786
Amis Trattoria
138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333
(610) 590-4782
Antica Italian Restaurant & Bar
1623 Baltimore Pike
Chadds Ford, PA 19317
(484) 770-8631
Avola Kitchen & Bar
625 N. Morehall Road, Unit 5, Malvern, PA 19355
(484) 328-8584
Autograph Brasserie
503 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne PA 19087
610-964-2588
Azie in Media
217 West State Street
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4750
Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse
200 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406
(610) 337-4810
DiFabios
1243 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063
(484) 444-0850
Estia Taverna
222 N. Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 581-7142
Founding Farmers
255 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406
(484) 808-4008
Fox and Hounds Pub at the Desmond
16 Great Valley Parkway, Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 251-9229
Fox Barn at Twenty9
16 Great Valley Parkway
Malvern, PA 19335
(610) 999-8410
The Greystone Oyster Bar
7. N. Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
(610)-241-3369
Jasper’s Backyard
101 E. 7th Ave.
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 897-8212
Limoncello
9. N. Walnut Street
West Chester, PA
Lola’s Garden
51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 412-8011
Mikado Thai Pepper
64 E. Lancaster Ave.
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-5951
Walk in
Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia
150 Main Street
King of Prussia, PA 19406
(267)-422-4201
Reservations: Walk in only
Pomod’oro
200 Chestnut St., Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 873-0405
Rosalie
139 East Lancaster Avenue
Wayne, PA 19087
(610)-977-0600
Rye BYOB
112 W. State St., Media, PA 19063
(610) 263-7832
Ryan Christopher’s BYOB
245 Woodbine Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072
(610)-664-9282
Savona
100 Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19807
(610) 520-1200
Terrain Café
138 Lancaster Ave., #110, Devon, PA 19333
(610) 590-4671
The Blue Elephant
152 E. High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
(484) 949-9084
Verbena BYOB
102 E. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348
(484) 732-7932
Village Vine, Wine Bar and Bistro
6 Park Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081
(484) 471-3997