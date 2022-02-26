Uncategorized

Main Line Today Restaurant Week Kick Off Party

February 26, 2022 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment
Sam Geiger, Tori Bissonnette and Kim O’Connell

We are midway through Main Line Today and Today Media delicious and cost savings 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week which runs hrough March 6th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration brings together and showcases the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Where you going to dinner tonight?

Cocktail at Amis
Peg DeGrassa and Marguerite DeGrassa
Nate Weaver and Taylor Brooke
Pat Druhan, Director, Montco Hunger Solutions at SHARE Food Program and Liz Peteran, Montco Anti Hunger Network

“Thank you to Main Line Today magazine for including the Chester County Food Bank as part of Restaurant Week,” said Chester County Food Bank CEO Andrea Youndt. “This partnership helps to bring awareness to the Chester County Food Bank and its mission to ensure access to real, healthy food. We hope that as people dine to support our local restaurants, they will also consider supporting hunger relief efforts in their community.”

Anne Shuniak, West Chester and Michelle Stewart
Graham Major and Fred Worthington both of Manatawny Still Works

Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by sponsors Firstrust Bank, Comcast Business, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Visit Delco, PA, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Chester County Chamber of Business & Tourism, The Main Line Chamber of Commerce, and partnering with Metro US, Yelp Philly, Philly Chit Chat and Aversa PR.

Carol Henderson, Marketing Director · Main Line Today and Marie Edwards, Associate Publisher Mainline Today

Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by sponsors Firstrust Bank, Comcast Business, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Visit Delco, PA, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Chester County Chamber of Business & Tourism, The Main Line Chamber of Commerce, and partnering with Metro US, Yelp Philly, Philly Chit Chat and Aversa PR.

The list for 2022 Main Line Restaurants includes the following participants:

333 Belrose Bar & Grill
333 Belrose Lane, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 293-1000

Alessandro’s Wood Fired Italian & Bar
133 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087
(484) 580-6786



Amis Trattoria
138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333
(610) 590-4782

Antica Italian Restaurant & Bar
1623 Baltimore Pike
Chadds Ford, PA 19317
(484) 770-8631

Avola Kitchen & Bar
625 N. Morehall Road, Unit 5, Malvern, PA 19355
(484) 328-8584

Autograph Brasserie
503 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne PA 19087
610-964-2588


Azie in Media
217 West State Street
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4750

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse
200 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406
(610) 337-4810

DiFabios
1243 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063
(484) 444-0850

Estia Taverna
222 N. Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 581-7142

Founding Farmers
255 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406
(484) 808-4008


Fox and Hounds Pub at the Desmond
16 Great Valley Parkway, Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 251-9229

Fox Barn at Twenty9
16 Great Valley Parkway
Malvern, PA 19335
(610) 999-8410

The Greystone Oyster Bar
7. N. Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
(610)-241-3369

Jasper’s Backyard
101 E. 7th Ave.
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 897-8212

Limoncello
9. N. Walnut Street
West Chester, PA

Lola’s Garden
51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 412-8011

Mikado Thai Pepper
64 E. Lancaster Ave.
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-5951
Walk in

Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia
150 Main Street
King of Prussia, PA 19406
(267)-422-4201
Reservations: Walk in only

Pomod’oro
200 Chestnut St., Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 873-0405


Rosalie
139 East Lancaster Avenue
Wayne, PA 19087
(610)-977-0600

Rye BYOB
112 W. State St., Media, PA 19063
(610) 263-7832

Ryan Christopher’s BYOB
245 Woodbine Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072
(610)-664-9282

Savona
100 Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19807
(610) 520-1200

Terrain Café
138 Lancaster Ave., #110, Devon, PA 19333
(610) 590-4671


The Blue Elephant
152 E. High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
(484) 949-9084

Verbena BYOB
102 E. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348
(484) 732-7932

Village Vine, Wine Bar and Bistro
6 Park Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081
(484) 471-3997