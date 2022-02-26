Main Line Today Restaurant Week Kick Off Party

February 26, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Sam Geiger, Tori Bissonnette and Kim O’Connell

We are midway through Main Line Today and Today Media delicious and cost savings 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week which runs hrough March 6th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration brings together and showcases the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Where you going to dinner tonight?

Cocktail at Amis

Peg DeGrassa and Marguerite DeGrassa

Nate Weaver and Taylor Brooke

Pat Druhan, Director, Montco Hunger Solutions at SHARE Food Program and Liz Peteran, Montco Anti Hunger Network

“Thank you to Main Line Today magazine for including the Chester County Food Bank as part of Restaurant Week,” said Chester County Food Bank CEO Andrea Youndt. “This partnership helps to bring awareness to the Chester County Food Bank and its mission to ensure access to real, healthy food. We hope that as people dine to support our local restaurants, they will also consider supporting hunger relief efforts in their community.”

Anne Shuniak, West Chester and Michelle Stewart

Graham Major and Fred Worthington both of Manatawny Still Works

Main Line Today Restaurant Week is supported by sponsors Firstrust Bank, Comcast Business, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Visit Delco, PA, Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, Chester County Chamber of Business & Tourism, The Main Line Chamber of Commerce, and partnering with Metro US, Yelp Philly, Philly Chit Chat and Aversa PR.

Carol Henderson, Marketing Director · Main Line Today and Marie Edwards, Associate Publisher Mainline Today

The list for 2022 Main Line Restaurants includes the following participants:



333 Belrose Bar & Grill

333 Belrose Lane, Wayne, PA 19087

(610) 293-1000



Alessandro’s Wood Fired Italian & Bar

133 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087

(484) 580-6786







Amis Trattoria

138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333

(610) 590-4782



Antica Italian Restaurant & Bar

1623 Baltimore Pike

Chadds Ford, PA 19317

(484) 770-8631



Avola Kitchen & Bar

625 N. Morehall Road, Unit 5, Malvern, PA 19355

(484) 328-8584



Autograph Brasserie

503 W. Lancaster Ave.

Wayne PA 19087

610-964-2588





Azie in Media

217 West State Street

Media, PA 19063

610-566-4750



Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

200 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406

(610) 337-4810



DiFabios

1243 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063

(484) 444-0850



Estia Taverna

222 N. Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 581-7142



Founding Farmers

255 Main St., King of Prussia, PA 19406

(484) 808-4008





Fox and Hounds Pub at the Desmond

16 Great Valley Parkway, Malvern, PA 19355

(610) 251-9229



Fox Barn at Twenty9

16 Great Valley Parkway

Malvern, PA 19335

(610) 999-8410



The Greystone Oyster Bar

7. N. Church Street

West Chester, PA 19380

(610)-241-3369



Jasper’s Backyard

101 E. 7th Ave.

Conshohocken, PA 19428

(610) 897-8212



Limoncello

9. N. Walnut Street

West Chester, PA



Lola’s Garden

51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003

(484) 412-8011



Mikado Thai Pepper

64 E. Lancaster Ave.

Ardmore, PA 19003

610-642-5951

Walk in



Pizzeria Vetri, King of Prussia

150 Main Street

King of Prussia, PA 19406

(267)-422-4201

Reservations: Walk in only



Pomod’oro

200 Chestnut St., Downingtown, PA 19335

(610) 873-0405





Rosalie

139 East Lancaster Avenue

Wayne, PA 19087

(610)-977-0600



Rye BYOB

112 W. State St., Media, PA 19063

(610) 263-7832



Ryan Christopher’s BYOB

245 Woodbine Avenue

Narberth, PA 19072

(610)-664-9282



Savona

100 Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19807

(610) 520-1200



Terrain Café

138 Lancaster Ave., #110, Devon, PA 19333

(610) 590-4671





The Blue Elephant

152 E. High Street

Pottstown, PA 19464

(484) 949-9084



Verbena BYOB

102 E. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348

(484) 732-7932



Village Vine, Wine Bar and Bistro

6 Park Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081

(484) 471-3997



