Zarwin Baum’s March Madness Resumes

March 25, 2022

On Thursday, March 17, Philly law firm Zarwin Baum hosted their 2022 March Madness Party at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia.

Pared down this year because of Covid precautions, just under 1,000 guests attended the 18th annual event, with proceeds benefiting Philabundance.

Sports stadium fare was served up to attendees and included options like cheesesteaks, hot dogs, hamburgers and pretzels. Guests enjoyed a delicious candy bar through out the day, as well as bagged up to go candy as they made their way home.

Just as in the past there was a silent auction with great offerings like signed sports jerseys, trips, restaurant gift certificates and my favorite item a signed Ben Simmons items noted with a fair market value of $0, which sold for charity a few hundred dollars more than listed. Hopefully that guy can recoup his costs.

Beings that March Madness fell on St. Patrick’s Day, there were quite a few people dressed for the occasion.

The Finley’s

Michael Newmuis, Visit Philly, Kevin Lessard, City of Phila, Thanuja Hamilton, MD is a Double Board Certified Sleep Medicine Specialist and

Nicholas Perugino, Advocare Sleep

John Bernardo, Carl Cherkin and Geno Barbera

Jonathan Lovitz who is running for PA House and Councilman Allan Domb

Damian Ghee and Gary DeVito, Zarwin Baum

Councilman Allan Domb, Harold Epps, Loree D Jones, Executive Director Philabundance and Mitchell Kaplan, Zarwin Baum

Kierstin M Lange, Zarwin Baum, Gary DeVito, Zarwin Baum, Valerie Burns (organized Zarwin Baum March Madness) and Mitchell Kaplan, Zarwin Baum.

Thanks Zarwin Baum for another fun March Madness for a Good Cause Philabundance

