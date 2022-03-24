Meet Bugsy Drake from Bravo TV’s Below Deck this Weekend at the Philly Home Show

March 24, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Last week I attended the Philly Home Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It was thrilling on a couple levels: to be out again at a large trade show, surrounded by potential products which could bring such happiness to my life.

If only I had hardwood floors, I would have picked this up. I am fascinated by sales people. They are extroverted, engaging and convincing. It was such a bargain I was thinking as I walked away, there must be someone I know who needs this, but it’s so hard to wrap I thought.

Not surprisingly I found so many interesting products I would need. Soon I will be growing these flowers on my terrace.

in one of these Vegepod USA. It’s perfect for your backyard too, as the netting keeps out deer they tell me

Jeffrey Sidelsky was spotted on the first day

as was my husband Mike, who picked up the Vitamix Pro before the end of the day. I’m looking forward to a delicious breakfast with a straw among other delights.

Use this Link for Discounted Tickets to Philly Home Show

Bugsy Drake says know the plants you are planting and understand the climate… know the size they will grow to ensure it fits your garden aesthetically. Draw up a mapped out plan and create a vision board to get an idea of exactly what it will look like. Incorporate pops of color… it’s so important to have color in your life… make sure the look suits the type of house you have. Where I come from, having an indigenous garden is a big thing but it’s also nice to incorporate some exotics in your garden. Just like a tablescape… play with different textures, colors and heights. It is also satisfying to grow plants and flowers that you can bring into your home.

Get ideas for your ultimate dream man cave! Exhibitors such as Retrocade showcasing their unique custom-built arcade cabinets, custom He Sheds, accessories with ManCave Basics Plus, numerous hot tub selections, high-tech massage chairs from different exhibitors, and more!

I adore the Mischell’s interior design booth, you must check out the end chairs they have featured. Their booth is located conveniently when you walk into the showroom.

Bugsy Drake, the Chief Stewardess of Bravo TV’s show Below Deck Mediterranean will be live and in-person to meet fans at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday, March 26th at the exhibit Affinity Furniture in aisle 800. , March 26th from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Book signing + Meet and Greet at the exhibit for Affinity Furniture in aisle 800. 1- 2 p.m. Come out for a DIY Workshop with Bugsy at the exhibit, Make It Take in aisle 1000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

