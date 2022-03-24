Meet Bugsy Drake from Bravo TV’s Below Deck this Weekend at the Philly Home Show
Last week I attended the Philly Home Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It was thrilling on a couple levels: to be out again at a large trade show, surrounded by potential products which could bring such happiness to my life.
If only I had hardwood floors, I would have picked this up. I am fascinated by sales people. They are extroverted, engaging and convincing. It was such a bargain I was thinking as I walked away, there must be someone I know who needs this, but it’s so hard to wrap I thought.
Not surprisingly I found so many interesting products I would need. Soon I will be growing these flowers on my terrace.
as was my husband Mike, who picked up the Vitamix Pro before the end of the day. I’m looking forward to a delicious breakfast with a straw among other delights.
I adore the Mischell’s interior design booth, you must check out the end chairs they have featured. Their booth is located conveniently when you walk into the showroom.
Bugsy Drake, the Chief Stewardess of Bravo TV’s show Below Deck Mediterranean will be live and in-person to meet fans at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday, March 26th at the exhibit Affinity Furniture in aisle 800. , March 26th from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Book signing + Meet and Greet at the exhibit for Affinity Furniture in aisle 800. 1- 2 p.m. Come out for a DIY Workshop with Bugsy at the exhibit, Make It Take in aisle 1000.