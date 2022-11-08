PHILADELPHIA THEATRE COMPANY Gala on Opening Night

November 8, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The post pandemic social season has returned with a resounding YES, and nothing was more spectacular than the annual gala of the Philadelphia Theatre Company on Friday night. If you were in the area of Broad & Pine, specifically near the University of the Arts, you saw some of the spectacular happening right outside Hamilton Hall.

Oliver Sebayan Dumont, Charlie Adkins Courtney , writer Erin Courtney, Theo Adkins Courtney and Scott Adkins

Celebrating the return in person galas, and opening night for Philadelphia Theatre Company season with a major world premiere rock musical: The Tattooed Lady, which stars national known celebrated actress Jackie Hoffman. Book by Erin Courtney and Max Vernon Music, Lyrics & Orchestrations by Max Vernon Developed with and Directed by Ellie Heyman Choreographed by Mayte Natalio. Emily Zeck, Managing Director. Taibi Magar and Tyler Dobrowsky, co-artistic directors. welcomed over 200 guests to the fete.

Max Vernon, co writer, music, lyrics and Orchestrations.

Hank Gladstone, Erica Pulford, and Lisa Haas of Bryn Mawr



Ed Zuckerman with Shawn and Charlie Chen,

Cy Burke and Dr Donna-Marie Peters, Temple University

Sarah Besnoff, Larry Besnoff, John Kuestner and Harper Seldin

Through out Hamilton Hall their were circus artists, live music including the West Philly Orchestra, hoops, sword swallowing performance, fire dancers, an open bar and food.

According to the press release: Philadelphia Theatre Company is excited to bring the theatre season alive with a world premiere rock musical about the radical history of the tattooed ladies. The story of The Tattooed Lady highlights one of sideshow’s biggest stars, the fictional Ida Gibson, in a moving, fantastical tale that reveals the generational chasms and connections between Ida and her granddaughter Joy. A parade of beguiling characters appear, on a mission to liberate Ida from her self-imposed exile and help Joy find freedom through forgiveness. The musical celebrates the resilience of women whose choices have the power to liberate them.

Maria Lock and Theo Gifford, he has that fun LCD truck billboard you see around town.

Alex Woodson, Marie Woodson, David Price, Sally Katz, (co chairs) Larry Woodson and Chris Woodson

Fanta Freeman , Elliot Griffin and Meredith Stitt

West Philly Orchestra

Over 200 guests paraded from University of the Arts’ Hamilton Hall to the Suzanne Roberts Theatre led by the West Philadelphia Orchestra before the first performance of the World Premiere Musical The Tattooed Lady at 8PM. It was a joyful, spectacular time for all. The Tattooed Lady runs through November 22, INFO HERE.

