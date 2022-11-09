200 Spring Garden Groundbreaking

November 9, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Last week, Thursday, November 3, marked the official groundbreaking of a new mixed-use residential tower called 200 Spring Garden, formerly the home of a one story City Fitness. The new structure will be 13-stories high with 360 apartment units offering extensive amenities, and 10,000 square feet of outdoor public green space. A joint venture between National Real Estate Advisors, National Real Estate Development, and Kushner Real Estate Group.

Designed by Handel Architects and developed by National Real Estate Development and the KRE Group, the new building will rise 177 feet to the top of the bulkhead (or 149 feet to the main roof) and offer nearly 298,668 square feet of residential space, 18,187 square feet of retail, an expansive roof deck, parking 106 cars and 116 bicycles, and a landscaped public promenade along the property’s west side. The building is a modern interpretation of the warehouse-style buildings native to Northern Liberties, the robust structure of articulated charcoal grey brick will anchor and define the intersection of Spring Garden and North 2nd Street.

Richard Horrow, Esq., General Counsel for City Fitness and Britt Kleine is a Vice President, Operations at City Fitness

Kristin Davis and Sheldon Erb both of Greystar

Kristine Kennedy, executive director of the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District talks about the exciting new project which will border her district.

“This project is the first phase in what will be a new neighborhood from Spring Garden Street, all the way down to Callowhill Street along 2nd,” said Daniel Killinger, President of Real Estate Development, one of the many partners of this project. The walkway is on the west side of the building (right side in this depiction), What a vision, I love this idea. He added after the project is completed, it will create “an entirely new neighborhood that will combine the energy and vitality of Northern Liberties with the history and culture of Old City into something that is truly Philadelphia.” National and KRE have purchased four parcels between Callowhill Street and Spring Garden Streets with plans to create a unique neighborhood inspired by the surrounding historic Old City and Northern Liberties neighborhoods. The site will be a mixed-use, pedestrian-centric development with two anchoring residential towers and street-level retail that will cater to a diverse community that values walkability and convenience. The partnership has retained prominent architectural firm Handel Architects, Morris Adjmi Architects, and MAJOR to design the project. (source)

The building will also include 5,400 square feet of corner marquee retail, and a pedestrian-friendly, landscaped public plaza featuring original artwork curated by Mural Arts Philadelphia.

“Old City and Northern Liberties are two of the most iconic neighborhoods within the city of Philadelphia, and yet the corridor between them is filled with untapped opportunity,” said Jonathan Kushner, President of KRE. “As our first foray into Philadelphia, I could not be more energized by the potential that lies ahead –as envisioned by our partners at National and National Development – starting with 200 Spring Garden. The multiphase transformation of 2nd Street will inject a new sense of vibrancy and economic vitality, and we could not be prouder to be part of making it a reality.”

