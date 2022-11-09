Seen: The Garces Foundation 10th Annual Gala
The 10th Anniversary Garces Foundation‘s Food Fest and Fundraiser from James Beard Award Winning Iron Chef Jose Garces was celebrated Sept. 29 at Live! Casino & Hotel. The evening featured delicious bites from various restaurants, including the Garces fare Amada, Buena Onda , Garces Trading Company ,The Olde Bar , Village Whiskey, Volver
and a few around town favorites including A Mano , Bridget Foy’s , BurgertimeNJ (new), Dim Sum House by Jane G’s (new) , French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods (new) Forsythia * Fork Restaurant , Izakaya by Yanaga (new), Lola’s Garden (new) and Restaurant Aleksandar. They’ll be seasonal sips, live music by the very popular Snacktime, dancing, and a silent auction.
The event was packed, but there was plenty of room to mix and mingle. Proceeds from the event went to The Garces Foundation, which helps supply food, medical care and educational services to Philadelphia’s immigrant community.