Seen: The Garces Foundation 10th Annual Gala

Sheila Hess, City Representative presents a proclamation to Dr Beatriz Garces And Iron Chef Jose Garces.

The 10th Anniversary Garces Foundation‘s Food Fest and Fundraiser from James Beard Award Winning Iron Chef Jose Garces was celebrated Sept. 29 at Live! Casino & Hotel. The evening featured delicious bites from various restaurants, including the Garces fare Amada, Buena Onda , Garces Trading Company ,The Olde Bar , Village Whiskey, Volver

and a few around town favorites including A Mano , Bridget Foy’s , BurgertimeNJ (new), Dim Sum House by Jane G’s (new) , French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods (new) Forsythia * Fork Restaurant , Izakaya by Yanaga (new), Lola’s Garden (new) and Restaurant Aleksandar. They’ll be seasonal sips, live music by the very popular Snacktime, dancing, and a silent auction.

Restaurant Aleksandar – Owner Aleksandar Stojnic (r) with executive chef Montana Houston and executive sous chef Ja’mir Wimberly-Cole

Dani Collins and Brianna Bialko

Snacktime formed and performed during the pandemic, and is now enjoying superstar success in Philly. They recently recording a CD of songs.

Marisa Brunetti, Mike Libor, Paul Butorn and Kerri Stritin

Burgertime Audubon NJ – so good

The Live Casino Team

Daryl Martin, Debra Jih, George Karolidis and Faith Washington

Charisse McGill, the owner of Lokal Artisan Foods and Michael Newmuis, Chief External Affairs Officer.

The event was packed, but there was plenty of room to mix and mingle. Proceeds from the event went to The Garces Foundation, which helps supply food, medical care and educational services to Philadelphia’s immigrant community.

Dan Dutch and Matt Howderschell

Robin Morris, Executive Director of the Garces foundation with co – founders Beatriz Garces and Jose Garces and Jill Garces, Director Of Business Relations at Chef Jose Garces Consulting Services (2nd from right)

