November 10, 2022 by HughE Dillon

RIVERS CASINO PHILADELPHIA LAUNCHES ‘RIVERS SALUTES’ PROGRAM TO HONOR VETS AND CURRENT MILITARY MEMBERS ON VETERANS DAY

PHILADELPHIA — Nov. 9, 2022 — Rivers Casino Philadelphia is honoring vets and current military service members on Veterans Day with its new “Rivers Salutes” program — an initiative that celebrates guests for their duty and sacrifice. Additionally, the casino will honor Team Members for their military service.

Starting Friday, Nov. 11, and running through Wednesday, Nov. 30, guests who are veterans, military reserve, national guard and first responders can receive exclusive food, drink and gaming offerings. On Veterans Day, qualified Team Members will receive a thank-you gift bag that includes a special name tag with military branch designation, a restaurant gift card and a thank-you letter from Rivers Casino General Manager Justin Moore.

“Rivers Salutes is a small thank-you for our veterans and for everyone who’s currently serving our nation,” said Moore. “This is just the first step in a growing program that shows our appreciation and gratitude.”

Rivers Salutes Program

Special Rush Rewards Card – All veterans and current military members can visit Rush Rewards for an exclusive Rivers Salutes card to be used for special discounts and offers.

– All veterans and current military members can visit Rush Rewards for an exclusive Rivers Salutes card to be used for special discounts and offers. Dining Offer – Guests who present their Rivers Salutes card are eligible to receive 15% off their total purchase at any food outlet in Rivers Casino Philadelphia from Nov. 11 through Nov. 30.

For more information about Rivers Casino and the Rivers Salutes program, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

