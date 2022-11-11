Scene: 8th annual CITRS OPEN

On Tuesday October 8, CITRS held the 8th annual CITRS OPEN at the Union League Liberty Hill. Proceeds from the event go to CITRS character development programs benefiting under-served youth in schools and after-school programs.
After a day of golf, guests enjoyed a cocktail party on the patio before a seated dinner over looking the beautiful, misty, autumn course. This years honorees were Students Run Philly Style who’s mission aligns with CITRS in building character for youth, but by running, training for races.
