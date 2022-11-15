Morton Contemporary Gallery Shows Off

November 15, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Earlier this month Bob Landstrom’s highly anticipated solo show THOUGHTS BETWEEN at Morton Contemporary Gallery held it’s official opening night party with the artist at Morton’s Gallery in Midtown Village.

This highly anticipated 15 piece collection is available to view through November 20th in the gallery and on our website (link in bio)

.Please call 215-735-2800 or email Kim@MortonContemporary.com with inquiries or to schedule a private tour.

Friends and family were in attendance

Lisa Getzfried , CEO and Founder of Red Feather Advisory & Appraisal, Alloyius Mcilwaine and Kimberly Pepper, Morton’s CREATIVE DIRECTOR / SR. ART CONSULTANT

Bob Landstrom and Lisa Roberts, artist

Jourdyn Laurence, Jonathan Hill and Jacob Kerns

Visit Morton Contemporary Gallery at 115 S. 13th St.

WE ARE OPEN!

LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIDTOWN VILLAGE PHILADELPHIA, VISIT OUR GALLERY TO EXPLORE THE LATEST CONTEMPORARY EXHIBITIONS.

Andre Ruffin and Kim Pepper

Upcoming Exhibition:

‘A DAY OF YUM’ by Japanese artist, Yusuke Toda, opens December 8th, 2022 at Morton Contemporary Gallery. Please email Kim@mortoncontemporary.com with inquiries/ to receive a preview catalog. Hope to see you at the opening night party….

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

