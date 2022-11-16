November 16, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The 2022 Barnes Art Ball marks the Barnes Foundation’s centennial and tenth anniversary on the Parkway in Philadelphia. Join us for an evening of artistic encounters that surprise and delight, revel in dynamic performances that inspire, and explore the Barnes’s legendary collection and a special exhibition of paintings by Amedeo Modigliani. Modigliani Up Close Until January 29, 2023; An in-depth exploration of how the iconic artist created his works over the course of his career.

The black-tie event raised critical funds that ensure the future of the Barnes Foundation’s educational mission, exhibition program, and wide array of community, artistic, and scholarly projects.

David B. Devan, Opera Philadelphia, John Jarboe · Producing Artistic Director at The Bearded Ladies Cabaret, and Rev. David A. Dubbeldam

Valerie Gay, Deputy Director for Audience Engagement & Chief Experience Officer

Matthew Wetzel and Don Thomas

The Barnes Art Ball is Philly’s Met Gala. It’s Philly’s must-see fashion moments

Jerry Wind, Barbara Eberlain, Joseph Neubauer and Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer

Dara Pew and Anne Dougherty

Beverly Deavens and Independence Blue Cross President and CEO Greg Deavens

Marco Angelucci and Keven Montgomery

Louis Gatti and Dory Nixon

Nancy Ireson – Deputy Director for Collections and Exhibitions and James Claiborne, Curator of Public Programs · Barnes Foundation

Kristin Detterline and Jimmy Contreras

Daniel Duffy, Neal Krouse, Victoria Alberto , Valerie Evans and Karl Fong with friends

Anne Ishill and Andra Allen

Nancy Shine, Jim and Nicole Schaeffer

Phil Zminda and Peg Zminda, Executive Vice President, CFO, and COO

You know it’s an event when “The Jones” show up. Joan Spain and Joan Pileggi. Lifelong friends, and neighbors.

