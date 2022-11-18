AACR’s Gala Returns, w/live auction. You’ll never guess what a pair of Springsteen tixs sold for..

November 18, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Margaret Foti, PhD, MD (hc), is the chief executive officer of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), Corey J. Langer, MD, director of thoracic oncology at the Abramson Cancer Center and professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, will receive the 2022 Scientific Achievement Award. Beverly Fassler Goldberg, the president of the Party With a Purpose Committee and Mitch Stoller, Chief Philanthropic Officer and VP of Development at American Association for Cancer Research.

After a hiatus caused by the pandemic, Party with a Purpose, a cause-driven gala in Philadelphia that supports cancer research, is back, again, at The Union League in Center City. The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) was selected as the beneficiary, and funds raised at this year’s event will be dedicated to lung cancer research. The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) hosted its annual gala, Party with a Purpose at The Union League in Center City. Party with a Purpose is Philadelphia’s elite cause-driven gala to support lifesaving cancer research at the AACR.

At the gala, to be held on Oct. 30, Party with a Purpose will bestow both philanthropic and scientific awards. Dorothy Giordano and the Hon. Frank Giordano will receive the Humanitarian Award in recognition of their philanthropic contributions.

Also honored was Corey J. Langer, MD, director of thoracic oncology at the Abramson Cancer Center and professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, will receive the 2022 Scientific Achievement Award. He has chosen Melina Elpi Marmarelis, MD, MSCE, assistant professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and medical director of the Penn Mesothelioma and Pleural Disease Program, to receive the 2022 Friends of the AACR Foundation Early Career Investigator Award.

Aaron Krause and Stephanie Krause, co founder of Scrub Daddy, located in Pennsauken NJ, Veronica Parker, with Kaitlyn and Paul Franny.

There was an extensive silent auction, where guests bid on trips, sporting events and dining experiences.

Kim Crawford, Nadiya Crawford and Michelle Miller

Thanuja Hamilton and Nicholas Perugino

Stacey, Meredith and Gila

There was also a live auction where Tickets to the Philly Pops were sold for $600, dinner for 8 at Rittenhouse Grill with wine went for $2400 a pair of best in the house Springsteen tickets sold for $5400, Then Live Nation donated a 2nd pair which went for the same amount.

Hope to see you Sunday at the AACR Philadelphia Marathon….

