Scene: PARX CASINO TO GIVE AWAY FREE THANKSGIVING MEALS
Parx Casino team members gave away thousands of meals for Thanksgiving and the holidays at Bristol Township Senior Center. Seniors from Bucks County have signed up for pick-up slots so there was a steady flow of cars picking up the donated meals.
Parx Casino supports Caring for Friends in their fight against hunger and serving those in need in Bucks County. This relationship features two parts: donations to support Caring for Friends mission, AND beyond a check Parx Casino team members have donated hundreds of hours to give away meals through this ongoing partnership.
“The Parx Casino and Caring for Friends partnership is a tremendous opportunity to build a legacy of care in our community,” said Ron Davis, Parx Casino Director of Diversity and Community Development. “We are thankful to our team members who are always willing to help with outreach to those in need.We celebrate making a difference.”
“Caring For Friends is grateful to Parx Casino for its generous donation of fifteen thousand dollars, hundreds of hours of volunteer time, and thousands of pounds of food,” said Caring For Friends CEO Vince Schiavone. “In this time of inflation and supply chain issues, affording a Thanksgiving meal will be harder than ever. Thanks to Parx, thousands of Bucks County seniors, and other neighbors in need will have a happier holiday.”