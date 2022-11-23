Scene: PARX CASINO TO GIVE AWAY FREE THANKSGIVING MEALS

November 23, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Vincent Schiavone, Chairman, CEO & Volunteer at Caring for Friends Bonnie Worth – Bristol Townshp Senior Center Carrie Minelli Nork, Director of Advertising & Public Relations at PARX and Ron Davis, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Parx Casino

Parx Casino presented a donation check for $20,000 to Caring for Friends

Over this past week, Parx executives and team members donated hundreds of hours to personally make and prepare the meals through Caring for Friends. Those very same meals will then be given away tomorrow to seniors in need – along with a week’s worth of meals and soups.

Parx Casino team members gave away thousands of meals for Thanksgiving and the holidays at Bristol Township Senior Center. Seniors from Bucks County have signed up for pick-up slots so there was a steady flow of cars picking up the donated meals.

Parx Casino supports Caring for Friends in their fight against hunger and serving those in need in Bucks County. This relationship features two parts: donations to support Caring for Friends mission, AND beyond a check Parx Casino team members have donated hundreds of hours to give away meals through this ongoing partnership.

“The Parx Casino and Caring for Friends partnership is a tremendous opportunity to build a legacy of care in our community,” said Ron Davis, Parx Casino Director of Diversity and Community Development. “We are thankful to our team members who are always willing to help with outreach to those in need.We celebrate making a difference.”

“Caring For Friends is grateful to Parx Casino for its generous donation of fifteen thousand dollars, hundreds of hours of volunteer time, and thousands of pounds of food,” said Caring For Friends CEO Vince Schiavone. “In this time of inflation and supply chain issues, affording a Thanksgiving meal will be harder than ever. Thanks to Parx, thousands of Bucks County seniors, and other neighbors in need will have a happier holiday.”

