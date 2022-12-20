Children’s Crisis Treatment Center Celebrates Gold
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Board of Directors, along with Honorees Felecia and Jeffery Weiss and Janet, Buz and Matt Teacher celebrated 50 years of their vital mission to help children renew their sense of hope for a brighter future.
Since the start of CCTC in the basement of the Franklin Institute, CCTC has been passionately dedicated to helping children and their families heal from traumatic experiences, and to renewing their sense of hope in a brighter future.
CCTC’s Anniversary Gala honored the agency’s 50 years of providing high-quality mental and behavioral health services to children and their families living in the Philadelphia region who have experience the impact of child abuse, neglect, traumatic events, and other challenges to childhood development. Currently, CCTC serves over 3,500 children and their families each
year through its center, school, and community-based programs.