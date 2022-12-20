Children’s Crisis Treatment Center Celebrates Gold

December 20, 2022 by HughE Dillon

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Board of Directors, along with Honorees Felecia and Jeffery Weiss and Janet, Buz and Matt Teacher celebrated 50 years of their vital mission to help children renew their sense of hope for a brighter future.

Julia Rion, of Haddonfield NJ, Jay Bomze of Bryn Mawr, with Angela Segal and Mark Seltzer of Penn Valley

Amy Clippinaer, Don Canuso,, Gabe Canuso, Melinda Canuso, Leah Hicks and Blair Sherrill





Greg Seitter of Ardmore and Missy Dietz of Philadelphia

JamesTichon and Stephanie Stahl. Stephanie has been involved in CCTC since for years. The proud parents recently celebrated their sons MBA achievement.

Since the start of CCTC in the basement of the Franklin Institute, CCTC has been passionately dedicated to helping children and their families heal from traumatic experiences, and to renewing their sense of hope in a brighter future.

Carli Glen, Hadessa Abraham, Henry S. and Micah Jonas,

Judith Sills Swartz and Randy Swarz

CCTC’s Anniversary Gala honored the agency’s 50 years of providing high-quality mental and behavioral health services to children and their families living in the Philadelphia region who have experience the impact of child abuse, neglect, traumatic events, and other challenges to childhood development. Currently, CCTC serves over 3,500 children and their families each

year through its center, school, and community-based programs.

Antonio Valdes Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Crisis Treatment Center thanks the guests for supporting the mission of CCTC for the last 50 years, and for the upcoming years.

