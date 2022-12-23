Public Health Management Corporation Celebrates Gold and Dr. Cohen

December 23, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC) celebrated its 50th anniversary and recognized Dr. Richard J. Cohen’s retirement as President and CEO.

Over 400 friends, family, and supporters joined the event at 4601 Market Street to commemorate 50 years of public health leadership and innovation, and honor Dr. Cohen’s 42 years of service as he transitions to PHMC’s Public Health Fund.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier present Dr. Richard J. Cohen, President and CEO PHMC with a City Council Citation for his 42 years of service to PHMC. Mayor Kenney was on hand and thanks Dr. Cohen for his lifetime of service

Dr. Richard Cohen, Jeff Brown, Candidate for Mayor and Mark Alderman

Jill Lavine, Katrina Connors, Sharrod and Mary Beth

Amen Brown, candidate for mayor and Lauren Lambrugo is Chief Operating Officer PHMC

Sarah, Mkol Webster, Fran Fattah and Rita Anderson Green

It was announced at the gala the entrance way would now be named after him Dr. Richard J. Cohen

With the generous giving of the attendees and supporters, the event raised nearly $300,000, funding that will contribute to critical public health supports and services to meet the rising demands across our region. Congratulations PHMC. Additional Photos can be found at CBSPhilly and Phila Tribune

