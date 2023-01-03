Scene: Rivers Rewind back to the ’80s

January 3, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Happy Happy New Year!! What a great time I had at Rivers Casino the other night at their New Year’s Eve Eighties Rewind party.

The sold out crowd enjoyed an open bar, small bites, and live music including a performance by The Spazmatics, The Ultimate 80s Tribute.

Marty McFly and Doc Brown greeted the guests as they arrived at the event center.

Guests met the expectations and wore their 80s finest to fit the theme

A couple of nerds

The Rivers Casino crew handing out mini Rubik Cubes, fun 80s glasses and tshirt swag

Girls Night Out

New Year Wishes: Every end marks a new beginning.

May the new year bring you peace, joy, and happiness.

“You do not become good by trying to be good, but by finding the goodness that is already within you.” —Eckhart Tolle

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.” —Carl Bard

May you have good health, lots of happiness, and a great New Year.

The decor was on point.

Here’s to new adventures.

May you have good health, lots of happiness, and a great New Year.

Dominique Frio, GM of Catering & Sales Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Justin Moore, General Manager at Rivers Casino Philadelphia · Rush Street Gaming, LLC , Jeff and Maddswar prepare the bubbly for the guests

Here’s hoping you make the most of 2023!

Each year I spend with you is the best one yet! Here’s to making more memories in 2023. Thank You!!

I’m so excited for our future.

Head to Rivers Casino to see what’s happening in January and meet me next Saturday at the Event Center to enjoy a night with En Vogue!! Get Tickets HERE!!

The Legendary group En Vogue is coming to Rivers Casino Philadelphia for an unforgettable concert!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

